NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 7 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel
Game 7. There's not much more that needs to be said. The No. 8-seeded Miami Heat were in position to pull off an improbable sweep, then the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics rallied to win the next three games of the Eastern Conference finals to set up Monday's win-or-go-home game.
The Celtics got a lucky break when Derrick White's buzzer-beater lifted them in Game 6, and they hope a raucous home crowd buoys them to become the first NBA team in league history to come back from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.
From The Associated Press:
The Celtics are the fourth NBA team to erase a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series and force a deciding game. The previous three teams — the 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, the 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round and the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round — lost Game 7, all on the road.
The Denver Nuggets await the winner of Monday's game in the NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday.
How to watch Game 7: Heat at Celtics
Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 7 (Series tied, 3-3)
Where: TD Garden, Boston
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Monday
TV: TNT