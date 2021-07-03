NBA playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as out, Trae Young questionable for Game 6

If the Milwaukee Bucks want to book their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 on Saturday, they'll have to do it without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star was listed as doubtful with a hyperextended left knee on Friday, the team announced. And Saturday afternoon the team downgraded its star to out on the official injury report.

The Bucks have officially listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out (left knee hyperextension) for Game 6 tonight on today's injury report. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 3, 2021

Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when he landed awkwardly in the paint and immediately fell to the floor in visible pain. Antetokounmpo did not return to that game and was later ruled out for Game 5.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports, however, that there's a belief Antetokounmpo could play in a Game 7 if necessary.

There’s belief Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) would be given the green light for a potential Game 7 if Hawks avoid elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2021

The Bucks still managed to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, though, thanks to the combined efforts of players like Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. Their 123-112 win gave the Bucks a 3-2 lead, with a chance to close out the series on Saturday.

While the Bucks seem likely to play that game without Antetokounmpo, the Hawks are dealing with injury issues with their own star. Trae Young has missed both Games 4 and 5 with a foot injury.

The Hawks listed Young as questionable for Saturday, with Game 5 leading scorer Bogdan Bogdanovic also questionable with right knee soreness.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Probable

Trae Young (right foot bone bruise: Questionable



Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out pic.twitter.com/5sF8hNyENw — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 2, 2021

BetMGM listed the Hawks as -2.5 favorites on Friday, and moved it to -2 to force a Game 7 on Saturday.

