NBA playoffs: Devin Booker reportedly expected to make early return Game 6

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
Devin Booker is back, and way earlier than expected.

Previously believed to be out with a hamstring strain for two to three weeks from last Thursday, the Phoenix Suns star is expected to play in Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He still needs to test the ligament in pregame warmups, however.

Booker was initially listed as out for Thursday's game, but has reportedly been upgraded to questionable.

Booker exited Game 2 of the first-round series with a hamstring strain and was soon presumed to be out for the series, but he is now on track to help close out the Pelicans. Since Booker's injury, the Suns have taken a 3-2 lead in the series, most recently blowing them out in a 112-97 in Game 5.

The Suns entered the playoffs as the clear betting favorite to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, but were overtaken by the Golden State Warriors at the sportsbooks after Booker's injury. We'll see if that pendulum swings back if they take care of business Thursday.

Booker entered the postseason averaging a career-high 26.8 points in 68 games, plus 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 110-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Devin Booker's recovery is apparently going well. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
