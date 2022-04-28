NBA playoffs: Devin Booker reportedly expected to make early return Game 6

Devin Booker is back, and way earlier than expected.

Previously believed to be out with a hamstring strain for two to three weeks from last Thursday, the Phoenix Suns star is expected to play in Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He still needs to test the ligament in pregame warmups, however.

Booker was initially listed as out for Thursday's game, but has reportedly been upgraded to questionable.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2022

Booker exited Game 2 of the first-round series with a hamstring strain and was soon presumed to be out for the series, but he is now on track to help close out the Pelicans. Since Booker's injury, the Suns have taken a 3-2 lead in the series, most recently blowing them out in a 112-97 in Game 5.

The Suns entered the playoffs as the clear betting favorite to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, but were overtaken by the Golden State Warriors at the sportsbooks after Booker's injury. We'll see if that pendulum swings back if they take care of business Thursday.

Booker entered the postseason averaging a career-high 26.8 points in 68 games, plus 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.