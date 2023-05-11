NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis expected to be available for Lakers-Warriors Game 6 after head injury, per report

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited the team's Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors after taking in elbow to the head in the fourth quarter. He is expected to play in Game 6 "barring a setback," Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Thursday.

Davis was elbowed in the head by Warriors center Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter and left for the sideline. After sitting on the bench with his head in hands in apparent pain, he walked to the tunnel with assistance with the Warriors leading 102-90. He appeared woozy as he left the court.

AD has been escorted away by a wheelchair for further evaluation, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/vjCfhXBTlM — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 11, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is expected to play. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Davis was ruled out shortly after he was reportedly escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair for further evaluation. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis' condition had improved.

Ham on Davis: “just checked on him in the back, he seems to be doing really good already.” — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 11, 2023

