Wiggins & Zion poised to return, vibe checking Dallas & Bobby Portis joins the show!

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back with another fun installment of No Cap Room! This time, the guys talk about a couple of major players returning from injury as we get ready for the playoffs, Coach of the Year candidates and the Dallas Mavericks before sitting down to chat with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

The show starts with the news that Andrew Wiggins should be back on the Golden State Warriors when the playoffs kick off, and the rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans might be getting Zion Williamson back around the same time.

Jake spends some time complaining about the discourse around year-end awards, Dan tries his best to explain their value, and the two guys agree that Mike Brown is the easy choice for this year’s Coach of the Year Award (although that doesn’t mean he’s the best coach in the NBA).

The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of a disaster scenario where they could lose their 1st round pick, Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and be out of the playoffs early with limited assets. What’s their path forward in trying to keep Luka Doncic happy? Will Jason Kidd keep his job?

Finally, after a brief comparison of Passover Seders and a conversation about severed head basketballs, Dan sits down with Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Bobby Portis to find out who talks the best trash on the Bucks, how Milwaukee is so good on defense, and who Bobby would vote for Defensive Player of the Year.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts