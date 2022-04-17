  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Writer
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

People often say the NBA playoffs are like an entirely different sport; that what happened between two teams in the regular season might not matter when they match up in the postseason, when they can game plan for each other better, shorten rotations, and increase the physicality. If you didn’t believe that ahead of Game 1 of the first-round series between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, you certainly should now.

The Raptors won the regular-season series 3-1 despite Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby missing three of the games. They did it their way: by swarming Joel Embiid and James Harden and forcing turnovers, getting out and scoring in transition, and pummelling the Sixers’ below-average rebounding on the offensive glass. But in Game 1 of the playoffs, none of that worked.

However, it wasn’t because the Sixers focused on taking it all away. Rather, it was because they focused on doing it themselves, only doing it better than the Raptors. The Sixers beat the Raptors at their own game on Saturday evening, winning 131-111 on the back of sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey’s 38 points.

“I wouldn’t say at any point [were we playing to our identity],” Nick Nurse said about the loss. “Not so much our guys, I just think they were really great. They were fast and physical, making shots and zinging the ball and not turning it over and crashing the glass. They were really great so I give them a lot of credit.”

Instead of playing to their own strengths and slowing the game down to a half-court battle — where the Sixers entered the game with the fifth-best half-court offence in the league compared to the Raptors’ fifth-worst — the Sixers got out on the break and attacked the glass, looking more like Toronto than the Raptors did themselves.

After forcing turnovers at the 17th-highest rate and getting out in transition at the 20th-highest rate in the league during the regular season, the Sixers tuned the Raptors over eight times and punished them for jogging back or losing their matchup in transition, making them pay with 29 fastbreak points compared to just 10 for the Raptors, essentially the point difference in the game. While that might not sound like a ton of turnovers, the Raptors are used to forcing them at the league's highest rate, and the Sixers turned the ball over just once through three quarters of play (and 23 assists), the fewest by any team through the first three quarters of a playoff game over the last 25 seasons.

After being the worst offensive rebounding team in the league during the regular season, the Sixers attacked the glass relentlessly in Game 1, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds and winning the total rebounding battle 39-36. The Sixers regularly sent multiple bodies to the glass and punished the Raptors for starting their “small” lineup that lacks a centre, with Embiid alone grabbing four offensive and 11 defensive rebounds.

“I would imagine that was probably number one on their list of emphasis here this week going into the game,” Nurse said about the Sixers’ winning the rebounding battle. “We've had a lot of success on the glass with them on both ends and rebounding is a lot about just straight desire, hustle, and speed and physicality. And they had all of those just a notch ahead of us tonight. I thought they did a good job of blocking us out.

"Maybe we didn't go quite as hard as we normally do. So we need to improve that.”

The Raptors should be able to do a better job protecting their own glass as this series goes along by focusing more on boxing out the Sixers and potentially playing bigger lineups with Precious Achiuwa or Khem Birch in the game. They’re never going to be a great defensive rebounding team based on the way their defence is always in rotation, scrambling in and out of position, but they have shown over the second half of the season that they can at least be a decent one.

But the bigger question is whether or not the Raptors can bounce back on the offensive glass. After being the second-best offensive rebounding team all season, the Raptors grabbed just seven on the night despite missing 42 shots. The Sixers were the more physical team and did a good job boxing out, but between Scottie Barnes, Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Achiuwa, Birch, Thad Young and Chris Boucher, you expect the Raptors to grab more than seven.

Whether or not they can win that battle could very well be the difference in the series. But on the same night that the league’s best offensive rebounding team, the Memphis Grizzlies, also got out-rebounded, it makes you wonder if offensive rebounds are really something that a team can rely upon with any consistency in the playoffs.

“We’ve got to learn some lessons from today. I think not only tactically but also just mentally and physically. And we’ve got to play a lot better, a lot tougher, bring it to ‘em a little bit more,” Nurse said. “We’ve got to band together and do it collectively and be a little bit more of the hard playing team and a little bit more of a scrambling type team and get to more loose balls and more rebounds.”

To summarize, the Sixers won the turnover battle 8-4, the fastbreak battle 29-10, and the offensive rebounding battle 10-7 — none of which they were projected to win. They were also the better team in the halfcourt, but we all knew that would be the case heading into the series.

One way to view this game would be that it was an anomaly as the Raptors forced the fewest turnovers in the last 25 years of playoff basketball (through three meaningful quarters) while grabbing fewer offensive rebounds than they have all season, and that should all improve.

But the other way to view this game is that the Sixers played Toronto’s own game and did it better than them, taking away any perceived advantage the Raptors might have had. If they do it again, this series might be over faster than anyone anticipated.

The Raptors got off on the wrong foot in their first-round playoff series with the 76ers. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
The Raptors got off on the wrong foot in their first-round playoff series with the 76ers. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Breaking it down

While the Raptors' defence was less than ideal in this one, it is likely to improve going forward just by the nature of watching film and playing with more focus and discipline.

But the area of the game that I want to break down further has to do with the free-throws. Everyone knew the charity stripe was going to be a big area of focus in this series, with the Sixers getting there at a league-high rate in the regular season and Embiid and Harden ranking first and third in attempts per game. But as I wrote about last week, referees tend to allow more physicality and call fewer touch fouls during the playoffs. That was not the case tonight.

VanVleet picked up his second foul of the evening less than a minute into the game, with the first being called on a hand on the back of Maxey. And the Raptors, who already play an aggressive style of defence and were hoping to ratchet it up even more in the playoffs, were caught off-guard by the whistle, with the Sixers getting to the line 34 times to the Raptors’ 23.

“It's tough. You don't want to lose too much aggressiveness. I think that was probably the toughest part,” VanVleet said about his early foul trouble. “We were already on our heels a little bit. Our defence was a step slow, so just trying to set the tone. But definitely it's hard to play that way.”

Nurse said the counter to the foul discrepancy is that the refs have to also call fouls on Embiid when the Raptors beat him to his spots and he barrels them over or elbows them, but a key storyline to watch as this series goes on is whether or not the refs allow more physicality. And, if they don’t, whether or not the Raptors are able to adjust.

Standout player

Maxey deserves a ton of credit for the Sixers' win. The 21-year-old guard scored 38 points including five threes to give the Sixers the edge in this one, constantly blowing past the Raptors’ first line of defence and, more importantly, hitting a range of tough floaters and layups over the second line of defence.

“They got him going early with a couple of good little sets that got him downhill, he got some really naked looks,” Nurse said about Maxey. “I think we did a lot of some of that stuff in the first half was just on us, we just weren’t quite connected defensively, making the right reads on some of that stuff, there was just too many just wide, wide open looks.”

While the Raptors obviously have to take those open looks away, the more concerning part is that with all the attention they are sending towards Embiid and Harden, Maxey is going to have opportunities to attack a shifted defence, which is where he excels. But in the playoffs you have to pick your battles, and short of shifting the attention away from Harden and towards Maxey — a solution that opens up its own problems — the Raptors should focus on limiting Maxey’s own creation, especially when Embiid is off the floor.

One way to do that is to have Anunoby guard him, since he has the speed and length to keep up better than any other Raptor.

News and notes

Barnes was a bright spot for the Raptors in his playoff debut, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists before going down with a left ankle sprain in the fourth quarter. It did not look good, but fortunately his X-rays were negative after the game. He will get additional tests done on Sunday.

Young also left the game and did not return with a sprained left thumb, and his X-ray was also negative. He will also get additional tests done Sunday.

Anunoby returned after playing just six out of the Raptors' final 18 games and looked great, guarding Embiid primarily and scoring 20 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting. He was the only Raptor hitting outside shots in the first half and his floor-spacing, tough defence and rebounding were all really valuable in this one. It’s good to have him back.

On the other side of things, Boucher, Achiuwa and Gary Trent Jr. — all playing in the first or second playoff series of their careers — struggled in Philadelphia in Game 1, lacking effort, shot-making, and attention to detail. Some of that was to be expected with the increased pressure of a playoff road game, but the three role players will simply need to be better if the Raptors are going to have any chance to come back and win this series.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse not happy with lack of foul calls against Joel Embiid

    Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse wanted more calls against Joel Embiid . Thought there were several plays where they beat Embiid to the spot and they didn't get calls. He also said he thought Embiid had "three or four elbows to the face" and that only one ...

  • The good, bad and ugly from Raptors' loss to 76ers

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Toronto’s rebounding woes, injury issues, and Scottie Barnes as the Raptors lost Game 1 of their best-of-seven series to the 76ers.

  • Game Recap: 76ers 131, Raptors 111

    The 76ers open their 1st-round series against the Raptors in impressive fashion behind a career night from 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • More money needed to cover the rising cost of soldiers' funerals and tombstones as Russian casualties mount in Ukraine war, report says

    Russia's Federal Security Service has asked the Kremlin for a 17% increase in state funding toward soldiers' funerals and tombstones, RFE/RL reported.

  • Ken Griffey Jr.: If LeBron, Bronny play together, 'I'm going to take my dad to the game'

    If Lakers star LeBron James and his son, Bronny, ever play together in an NBA game, Ken Griffey Jr. wants to be there – with his dad, Griffey Sr.

  • Elliott: It's another year of waiting for the Clippers breakthrough, and it's getting old

    It's wait 'til next year for the Clippers after losing Friday. It always is, and that's getting tired, writes L.A. Times columnist Helene Elliott.

  • Victor Oladipo not in official Heat 2022 team photo

    Ira Winderman: Victor Oladipo is not in the official Heat 2022 team photo taken today because he was not at that photo session. He remains with the team and was at practice. Photo was taken prior to practice. Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat What's the ...

  • Mark Giordano sends Maple Leafs past Senators 5-4 in overtime

    OTTAWA — Mark Giordano scored the overtime winner Saturday night as the Ottawa Senators beat Toronto 5-4 to the delight of the numerous Maple Leafs fans on hand at Canadian Tire Centre. It may have been a Senators home game, but the majority of the 18,655 on hand were cheering for the visitors and were thrilled with the final result. Mitchell Marner had two goals with Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also scoring for Toronto (49-20-6). Erik Kallgren stopped 25 shots. Tim Stutzle led the Senator

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • NBA playoffs: Protester interrupts Timberwolves-Grizzlies by chaining herself to basket

    The protest group tried the same thing with glue during the play-in game.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Terrell Owens is 48 years old and still catching TD passes

    It has been 12 years since the Hall of Famer's last NFL game.

  • Former Memphis top recruit Emoni Bates announces he's entering transfer portal

    Emoni Bates was supposed to be basketball's next big thing.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for