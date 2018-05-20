NBA playoffs 2018 wrap: Cavaliers rout Celtics to cut series deficit to 2-1

The Cavaliers came ready to play on their home court Saturday as they destroyed the Celtics 116-86 to cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.

Cleveland came to play, but it also was helped out by some foul trouble early.

Jaylen Brown, who averaged 23 points per game in the games 1 and 2, got into foul trouble early, which allowed the Cavaliers to really get going on offense.

George Hill especially got it going early as he scored the first two points of the game and added 11 in the first quarter alone. He scored a combined eight points in the series' first two games.

As good as Hill was, and as well as the Cavaliers shot the ball (17 of 34 from 3-point range), it was their defense that really changed the game. Boston never really got any good footing offensively and it showed in the box score. The Celtics hit six of 22 from 3-point range and 29 of 74 from the field.

"When we broke down defensively, we had guys flying at guys making them make extra dribbles, making them make extra passes and not giving up on plays that we did in Game 1 and Game 2," James told ESPN after the game. "So that definitely took account for our defense being a lot better today."

The Celtics are now 1-5 on the road in the 2018 playoffs. Game 4 will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday.

Studs of the Night

LeBron James shot 67 percent from the floor (8 for 12) with a game-high 27 points and 12 assists to go with five rebounds.

Kevin Love had 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He was also a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Dud of the Night

Jaylen Brown didn't have the worst shooting night ever, but his two fouls in the first five minutes really, really hurt the Celtics in the long run. Boston really had trouble scoring when he was out as they put up just 16 points over the next 10 minutes and its perimeter defense suffered. Cleveland shot 50 percent from deep in his absence.

Highlight

James got a taste of his own medicine (in a good way) when he took a beautiful back-door pass from Love and then threw down a reverse dunk to put an exclamation point on the first half.

What's Next

Rockets (1-1) at Warriors (1-1) 8 p.m. ET — The Warriors were going to run away with the series after Game 1 and now the Rockets are going to run away with it after Game 2. Neither of those statements are true, but what is factual is Game 3 is going to feature two great offenses.