NBA playoffs 2018: Warriors' Stephen Curry will start Game 3 vs. Pelicans

Now that Stephen Curry is back on the court, he's ready to resume his starting role.

After making an impressive return from an MCL sprain in Tuesday's Game 2 win, the Warriors star will start Friday's Game 3 matchup against the Pelicans.

"Oh yeah, yeah, he'll start Game 3," coach Steve Kerr confirmed Wednesday on 95.7 The Game. "You don't keep a guy like that on the bench for long. ... He'll be in the starting lineup."

MORE: Stephen Curry 'felt great' in impressive return from knee injury | Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to return for Game 2 vs. Pelicans

Curry looked as though he'd never been away, scoring 28 points in 27 minutes as the Warriors exended their series lead with a 121-116 victory in his first game in almost six weeks. The two-time MVP said he "felt great" as he seamlessly eased back into Kerr's rotation.

The Warriors head to New Orleans with a 2-0 series lead and will tip off against the Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday.