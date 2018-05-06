NBA playoffs 2018: Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined by NBA

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $25,000 for walking onto the court at halftime to verbally confront game officials, the NBA announced.

The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Toronto, down 3-0 in the series, has suffered some heartbreak at the hands of LeBron James while falling to the brink of elimination.

Despite entering the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors are in danger of losing in the conference semifinals for the second straight year.