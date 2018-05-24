NBA playoffs 2018: Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala ruled questionable for Game 5

Sporting News
Thompson and Iguodala are questionable to play Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Rockets Tuesday, dropping to 2-2 in the Western Conference finals.

Adding insult to injury, Golden State might be without shooting guard Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala for Game 5. Both players have been ruled questionable to play.

Iguodala already missed Game 4 due to the injury, while Thompson scored 10 points in 39 minutes Tuesday.

Recently, the Rockets have been the only team able to give Golden State trouble in the postseason. Since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, they are 2-2 in playoff games vs. the Rockets, and 17-2 against all other opponents.

