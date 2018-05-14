NBA playoffs 2018: Draymond Green, Steve Kerr laud LeBron James' impeccable memory

Despite facing off in the past three NBA Finals, Warriors forward Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr can't help but be impressed with LeBron James' talents.

James proved his impressive knowledge of the game yet again after the Celtics routed the Cavaliers 108-83 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. James perfectly recited each play and sequence of the Celtics 7-0 run in the fourth quarter during his postgame media session, which drew a round of applause from reporters.

"He should've gotten more than [an applause]," Green said Monday, via ESPN. "He should've gotten a standing ovation."

Kerr added James' impressive memory didn't surprise him and said most "great players remember everything."

"Not all of them," Kerr said. "Draymond would be the same way. We'll be watching tape from when we played Houston in December or something, and guys will go, 'Yeah, I remember that this is what happened next.' I don't think it's that rare. But the best players generally remember the most and have the sharpest memories."

Green said at times he can remember a sequence of plays perfectly, but it's not all the time.

"At times I watch a ton of film," Green said. "At times I don't watch any. Then I can remember what went wrong on any given play. But nonetheless, that was impressive."

If the Warriors are to face the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, they would need to push past the Rockets in the Western Conference finals. The series beings Monday night in Houston.