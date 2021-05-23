NBA playoff tracker: Tobias Harris' playoff career-high helps 76ers hold off Wizards
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Sunday's games.
With MVP and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Joel Embiid in foul trouble for much of the first half, Tobias Harris assumed the offensive burden for the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 28 of his playoff career-high 37 points to win Game 1 of their first-round series against the Washington Wizards, 125-118.
Embiid picked up his third personal foul opposite starting Wizards center Alex Len five minutes into the second quarter. The Sixers superstar still finished with 30 points and six rebounds in less than 30 minutes. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons scored just six points on nine shots, but added 15 assists and 15 rebounds.
On the floor-spacing strength of Seth Curry and Danny Green, the Sixers unleashed an 18-6 run in less than three minutes midway through the third quarter to turn a five-point deficit into a seven-point lead they controlled the rest of the way. Curry and Green, acquired in the offseason for this very reason, combined for 26 points. Fellow Philadelphia newcomers George Hill and Dwight Howard added 18 points off the bench.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Russell Westbrook added 16 points, 15 assists and five rebounds for Washington. The two All-Star guards for the Eastern Conference's eighth seed proved they will not go easy, going into Philadelphia and hanging with the rested Sixers until the final minute, despite Beal's ailing hamstring and a pair of hard-fought play-in games this past week.
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. on NBATV.