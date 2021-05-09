NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak
Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season. Check back daily for the latest movement in the standings, what to watch for and teams securing their 2020-21 playoff berths.
Saturday's standings
Eastern Conference
1. Philadelphia 76ers (47-21)
2. Brooklyn Nets (44-24, 3 GB)
3. Milwaukee Bucks (43-24, 3.5 GB)
4. New York Knicks (37-30, 9.5 GB)
5. Atlanta Hawks (37-31, 10 GB)
6. Miami Heat (36-31, 10.5 GB)
Play-in tournament
7. Boston Celtics (35-32, 11.5 GB)
8. Charlotte Hornets (33-34, 13.5 GB)
9. Washington Wizards (32-36, 15 GB)
10. Indiana Pacers (31-36, 15.5 GB)
On the playoff bubble
11. Chicago Bulls (28-39, 18.5 GB)
11. Toronto Raptors (27-41, 20 GB)
Western Conference
1. Utah Jazz (50-18)
2. Phoenix Suns (48-19, 1.5 GB)
3. Los Angeles Clippers (45-22, 4.5 GB)
4. Denver Nuggets (44-24, 6 GB)
5. Dallas Mavericks (39-28, 10.5 GB)
6. Portland Trail Blazers (39-29, 11 GB)
Play-in tournament
7. Los Angeles Lakers (37-30, 12.5 GB)
8. Golden State Warriors (35-33, 15 GB)
9. Memphis Grizzlies (34-33, 15.5 GB)
10. San Antonio Spurs (32-35, 17.5 GB)
On the playoff bubble
11. New Orleans Pelicans (30-37, 19.5 GB)
12. Sacramento Kings (29-38, 20.5 GB)
Game of the night: Nets snap losing streak in win vs. Nuggets
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets. But Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chipped in for 33 and 31 points, respectively, and Brooklyn's defense held Denver to only 15 fourth-quarter points in a 125-119 comeback win on the road and snapping a four-game losing streak.
KD in the CLUTCH.
Nikola Jokic had a chance to take the lead for the Nuggets but missed three shots in the final minute before eventually picking up a technical foul that sealed the game. The loss could end up being a huge one for the Nuggets as they are now 1.5 games behind the third-seed Los Angeles Clippers. If they don't pass the Clippers, the Nuggets could be looking at a second-round showdown against the potential No. 1 seed Utah Jazz.
Performance of the night: Steph Curry
Forty-nine points in 29 minutes. 'Nuff said.
What to watch Sunday
Miami vs. Boston (1 p.m. ET)
The Heat and Celtics will play the first of two games starting on Sunday as one game separates the two teams with one week left in the regular season. Miami sits in the sixth spot while Boston is currently seventh, which would mean play-in tournament territory. Jaylen Brown is questionable to play due to a right ankle sprain after missing Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. After wrapping up with a home and home against Miami, Boston will finish the season with three straight on the road against Cleveland, Minnesota and New York.
One last thing
Russell Westbrook is going for history on Monday night:
