NBA playoff schedule: First-round postseason matchups and predictions

The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set. Now, we're just waiting to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern and Western conferences with the completion of the play-in game tournament Friday.

But even without the eighth seeds set, the No. 1 seeds know when they will be playing. The first round begins with four Game 1s on Saturday and four Game 1s on Sunday. Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers open the playoffs Saturday.

The most anticipated weekend matchups: Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Buckle up! Chaos, uncertainty could be clear winners in NBA playoffs

Here are playoff schedules, TV information, storylines and predictions for each first-round series:

EAST

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

Game 1, Sunday: Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, TNT

Game 2, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m., ET, NBA TV

Game 3, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, time and TV TBD

Game 4, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD

Game 5, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD,

Game 6, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Game 1, Saturday: Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2, Tuesday: Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 3, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, time TBD, TNT

Season series: Celtics won, 3-0

Key storyline: Hawks coach Quin Snyder helped improved a dangerous offense (Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic) since taking over on Feb. 26, but the defense still has issues and that will be a problem against Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ No. 2 offense.

Story continues

Zillgitt's prediction: Celtics in five

MORE: Celtics-Hawks Betting Promos & Bonuses for Game 1 NBA Playoffs Round 1

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1, Saturday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2, Monday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time TBD, TNT

Season series: 76ers won, 4-0

Key storyline: The Nets have thrived under tumultuous conditions, but stopping Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers offense is a difficult ask for the Nets in a seven-game series.

Zillgitt's prediction: Sixers in five

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Game 1, Saturday: New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2, Tuesday: New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5, April 26: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 28: Cleveland at New York, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 30: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD

Season series: Knicks won, 3-1

Key storyline: The Knicks need to find a way to score on Cleveland’s top-ranked defense, and the Cavs, just 20-21 on the road, likely will need a win at Madison Square Garden, which means they need Donovan Mitchell to score efficiently.

Zillgitt's prediction: Cavs in seven

WEST

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1, Sunday: Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2, Wednesday: Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, April 21: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4, April 23: Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, April 25: Minnesota at Denver, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 27: Denver at Minnesota, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 29: Minnesota at Denver, time TBD, TNT

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1, Sunday: Los Angeles at Memphis, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2, April 19: Los Angeles at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, April 22: Memphis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4, April 24: Memphis at Los Angeles, time and TV TBD

Game 5, April 26: Los Angeles at Memphis, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 28: Memphis at Los Angeles, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 30: Los Angeles at Memphis, time and TV TBD

Season series: Lakers won, 2-1

Key storyline: The new guard (Memphis and Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane) faces a compelling challenge from the old guard (the Lakers and LeBron James and Anthony Davis). This is an atypical 2-7 series with pressure on both sides.

Zillgitt's prediction: Grizzlies in seven

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Game 1, Saturday: Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2, Monday: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, April 20: Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4, April 23: Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, time and TV TBD

Season series: Warriors won, 3-1

Key storyline: Can the Kings, making their first playoff appearance since 2006 behind the strong play of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, handle the pressure of playing the defending champs and Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green? Both defenses have their hands full with the offensive movement of the other team.

Zillgitt's prediction: Warriors in six

Steph Curry and the Warriors - who have won four NBA Finals since 2015 - face the Sacramento Kings - who are making their first playoff appearance since 2006 - in the first round.

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1, Sunday: Los Angeles at Phoenix, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2, Tuesday: Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, April 20: Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 4, April 22: Phoenix at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, April 25: Los Angeles at Phoenix, time and TV TBD

Game 6, April 27: Phoenix at Los Angeles, time and TV TBD

Game 7, April 29: Los Angeles at Phoenix, time TBD, TNT

Season series: Tied, 2-2

Key storyline: No Paul George to start the series for the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard might not be enough against a loaded Suns squad with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton that has excelled in short time since acquiring Durant.

Zillgitt's prediction: Suns in six

Follow NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs: First-round schedules: Game times, TV info, predictions