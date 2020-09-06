NBA playoff schedule 2020: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every Round 2 series

Time flies inside the NBA "bubble." More than a month after the season restart brought 22 teams to Orlando, Fla., we are down to an "Elite Eight."
The top contenders in the Eastern Conference quickly took care of business in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Raptors, Celtics and Heat each swept their opponents, and the Bucks only needed five games to eliminate the Magic.
Over in the Western Conference, though, there was plenty of drama with three of the four first-round series going at least six games. Now the Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Rockets will battle for the chance to compete in the conference finals.
Below you'll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.
NBA playoff bracket 2020
The 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.
How to watch NBA playoff games
- TV: ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
The 2020 NBA playoffs broadcasts will once again be split between ESPN and TNT. First- and second-round games are scattered across both networks, including several primetime matchups on ABC.
ESPN owns exclusive broadcast rights to the Eastern Conference finals, and TNT covers the Western Conference finals. Every game during the NBA Finals will be shown exclusively on ABC.
The primary outlets for live-streaming 2020 NBA playoff games are Watch ESPN and Watch TNT, both available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
NBA playoffs schedule, results
Eastern Conference second round results
(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 31
|Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 2
|Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads 3-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 6
|Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 5*
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 12
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 30
|Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 1
|Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0)
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads 2-1)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Raptors 100, Celtics 93 (Series tied 2-2)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 5
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 6
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
Western Conference second round results
(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 4
|Game 1
|Rockets 112, Lakers 97 (Houston leads 1-0)
|ESPN
|Sept. 6
|Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 4
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 12
|Game 5*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 14
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 16
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 3
|Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 13
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 15
|Game 7*
|TBD
|ESPN
*if necessary
Eastern Conference first round results
(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic: Milwaukee wins series, 4-1
- Game 1: Magic 122, Bucks 110
- Game 2: Bucks 111, Magic 96
- Game 3: Bucks 121, Magic 107
- Game 4: Bucks 121, Magic 106
- Game 5: Bucks 118, Magic 104
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets: Toronto wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Raptors 134, Nets 110
- Game 2: Raptors 104, Nets 99
- Game 3: Raptors 117, Nets 92
- Game 4: Raptors 150, Nets 122
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers: Boston wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Celtics 109, 76ers 101
- Game 2: Celtics 128, 76ers 101
- Game 3: Celtics 102, 76ers 94
- Game 4: Celtics 110, 76ers 106
(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat: Miami wins series, 4-0
- Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101
- Game 2: Heat 109, Pacers 100
- Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115
- Game 4: Heat 99, Pacers 87
Western Conference first round results
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers: Los Angeles wins series, 4-1
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93
- Game 2: Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88
- Game 3: Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108
- Game 4: Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115
- Game 5: Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks: Los Angeles wins series, 4-2
- Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110
- Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114
- Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122
- Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133
- Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111
- Game 6: Clippers 111, Mavericks 97
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz: Denver wins series, 4-3
- Game 1: Nuggets 135, Jazz 125
- Game 2: Jazz 124, Nuggets 105
- Game 3: Jazz 124, Nuggets 87
- Game 4: Jazz 129, Nuggets 127
- Game 5: Nuggets 117, Jazz 107
- Game 6: Nuggets 119, Jazz 107
- Game 7: Nuggets 80, Jazz 78
(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder: Houston wins series, 4-3
- Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108
- Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98
- Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107
- Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114
- Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80
- Game 6: Thunder 104, Rockets 100
- Game 7: Rockets 104, Thunder 102