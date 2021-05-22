  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

Alex Wong
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The play-in tournament is over, and the NBA playoffs are finally here. The field is set for 16 teams to compete for a chance to win the 2021 championship. As always, there are plenty of storylines to break down. Here’s a central question for every first-round matchup.

(1) Philadelphia vs. (8) Washington

Is this the year of The Process?

The Philadelphia 76ers will be heavy favorites against the Washington Wizards, who secured the final playoff spot in the East with a 142-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers in a single-elimination game on Thursday. No team has a clearer path to the conference finals than the Sixers, who will be looking to advance past the second round for the first time since 2001 when they were also the top seed in the East and lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. This feels like the year for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, franchise cornerstones and holdovers from The Process era, to finally break through on the big stage. Embiid is an MVP award finalist, and Ben Simmons is one of three players vying for Defensive Player of the Year. Anything less than a conference finals appearance will be considered a massive disappointment in Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers’ first year in Philly.

Prediction: Sixers in five.

(2) Brooklyn vs. (7) Boston

Will the Brooklyn Nets make the regular season feel meaningless again?

There has been so much chatter about how the play-in tournament made the regular season feel more meaningful again. In a way, it did. Teams were jockeying for seeding down to the final night of the regular season, and games involving play-in teams like Washington, Charlotte and Indiana became must-watch which wouldn't have been the case in any other year. The counter to this argument is a superteam looming as a threat to run through the entire Eastern Conference in these playoffs. The big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have played a total of eight games together during the regular season. This feels like the most cobbled-together group of superstars in an era of superteams. It also feels like the most talented offensive trio ever assembled. If the Nets dominate the playoffs and coast to a championship, it shouldn’t surprise anyone given the talent on the roster. It would also be a reminder that the regular season is meaningful, but only to an extent.

Prediction: Nets in four.

(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) Miami

Are the Milwaukee Bucks finally ready for the postseason stage?

The Bucks are in a strange spot where they’re arguably under more pressure than the previous two years after blowing a 2-0 lead to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and losing in five games in the second round against Miami as a No. 1 seed in the bubble last season, but also not under the same pressure because Giannis Antetokounmpo has already signed his long-term extension to remain with the team. Results are the only thing that matter in the playoffs, but this Bucks team might be evaluated on their process instead. They’ve become more adaptable on defense in preparation for the postseason and are banking on Jrue Holiday to give them an edge in this rematch against Miami. This looms as the most competitive first-round series on the board. The Bucks shouldn’t be disappointed if they advance and lose in the second round to the Nets. It would be the same result as last season, but all eyes are on whether Milwaukee is ready to take a step of playing like a contender in the postseason, regardless of how far they go.

Prediction: Bucks in six.

(4) New York vs. (5) Atlanta

Which team is ready to continue their Cinderella season?

If you haven’t heard, the New York Knicks are back. Led by new head coach Tom Thibodeau and an All-NBA season from Julius Randle, Madison Square Garden will host its first playoff game in eight years. The Knicks are a wonderful story, but so are the Atlanta Hawks, who made a huge splash in free agency last season only to get off to a disappointing start, which led to the firing of head coach Lloyd Pierce. Atlanta finished the season with a 23-11 record under Nate McMillan. Bogdan Bogdanovic is scorching hot coming into the playoffs. Clint Capela has been one of this season’s best stories. We’ll also get to see Trae Young under the postseason spotlight for the first time. Both teams have already exceeded expectations, and one of them will advance to another round. The Knicks will play a grit-and-grind game and bank on Randle to carry them on the offensive end. But the Hawks have more talent on their roster from top to bottom. It’s a tough series to call, but talent usually wins out in the playoffs. Expect a long series either way.

Prediction: Atlanta in seven.

Trae Young and Julius Randle will be in the spotlight in their NBA playoff debuts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Trae Young and Julius Randle will be in the spotlight in their NBA playoff debuts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(1) Utah vs. (8) Memphis

Are the Utah Jazz a legitimate championship contender?

The Jazz join recent No. 1 seeds like the 2015 Atlanta Hawks, 2018 Toronto Raptors and 2020 Milwaukee Bucks as teams who need to prove themselves in the postseason. On paper, Utah is a legitimate contender. They have Rudy Gobert at center, a backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, and two Sixth Man of the Year candidates in Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson. Recent No. 1 seeds to disappoint lacked a dominant star, which became their downfall in the playoffs. The Jazz have the much better team and should win this first-round series. Whether they can do it dominantly might determine the confidence level in this team moving forward.

Prediction: Utah in five.

(2) Phoenix vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Are the Lakers the most dangerous seventh seed in NBA history?

The Phoenix Suns won 51 games this season and finished with the second-best record in the entire league, clinching their first playoff berth since 2010. Their reward? A first-round matchup with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. With all due respect to Phoenix, it will be the first two-seed to be heavy underdogs in a first-round series. Even as he recovers from an ankle injury, James put up a triple-double and hit the game-clinching three-pointer in the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors. In the last nine seasons James has reached the postseason, his team has gone to the Finals. Since winning his first championship in 2012, James has lost four playoff series, one to San Antonio and three to Golden State. Put it another way: it has taken some all-time great teams to beat James in a seven-game series. The Suns will have Chris Paul’s experience leading the way, but it’s hard to see them beating the Lakers four times even without a fully healthy James. If they do, it might be the greatest upset by a No. 2 seed in NBA history.

Prediction: Lakers in six.

(3) Denver vs. (6) Portland

Do the Blazers need to win a round (or two) to avoid an offseason overhaul?

The Blazers have been a model of consistency in the West, making the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. But they’ve only made the conference finals once, and time is ticking on this core group. Damian Lillard has repeatedly declared his loyalty to Portland. The team made a win-now move at the deadline, doubling down on their elite guard rotation by trading Gary Trent Jr. to Toronto for Norman Powell. But if all of it results in a first-round exit, head coach Terry Stotts’ future might be in doubt, and whether this team needs to be broken up will be an offseason topic. The Nuggets have MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and went 16-8 after Jamal Murray’s season-ending injury. But there’s still skepticism as to whether they can overcome Murray’s absence in a seven-game series. This feels like a toss-up.

Prediction: Portland in seven.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas

Should the Clippers be considered the West favorites?

The Clippers feel like the logical choice to come out of the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy. Serge Ibaka will help them in the postseason. Tyronn Lue has led a team to the championship before. They can match up with any other team in the West. The Clippers also ensured they would avoid the Lakers until the conference finals with losses to Houston and Oklahoma City to end the regular season. The only thing holding everyone back is their disappointing playoffs in the bubble last season when the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in spectacular fashion in the second round. Set last season and the franchise’s history (the Clippers have never advanced past the second round) aside, and this feels like the best bet to come out of the West. But championships aren't won on paper and the Clippers will have to prove themselves worthy of the West favorite moniker, starting in the first round.

Prediction: Clippers in six.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' Tavares suffered knee injury along with concussion in scary collision

    Kyle Dubas says the veteran centre avoided any structural damage to his head, neck and spine after taking an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

    Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • Canada's Gushue and Einarson advance to semifinals with win over Switzerland

    Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson secured a semifinal berth at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday.

  • Ex-MLB catcher Erik Kratz claims Rockies were caught using Astros-esque sign-stealing scheme in 2018

    The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Victor Oladipo could be cleared for full contact in November following quad surgery

    Victor Oladipo will need a few months before he can get back on the court.

  • 76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daryl Morey posed for a photo in a bookstore wearing a T-shirt of the Liberty Bell emblazoned with a “Come To Philly For The Crack” slogan and held a copy of “Basketball for Dummies.” “Playoff Prep,” Morey, the 76ers’ top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank. Larry Brown, the coach who led the Sixers to the 2001 NBA finals, said the early seasons “ made me sick to my stomach.” Philly lost some games. Well, lots of them. It had two, 26-plus game losing streaks that made even the most loyal fan feel nauseated. Through it all, Philly stood by its ethos: Trust the Process. The motto spawned books, merchandise, podcasts and endless debate. Lottery busts and a twitter scandal. Laughter, derision -- and in some corners around the NBA, admiration for the open and bold manner of building a winner. “Listen, I was there when we were ‘Trusting the Process,’” Wizards guard and former 10-win Sixers member Ish Smith said. “And as you know, they’ve come a long way.” Look at the Sixers now. Fan or critic, this season represented a litmus test for the Process and the results were sensational: Philadelphia (49-23) has an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, a defensive player of the year candidate in Ben Simmons and the top seed and home court throughout the East playoffs. The Sixers ( with 8-1 odds ) really can win the NBA championship for the first time since 1983. No Super Team assembly required. The mission starts at home with Game 1 Sunday and Game 2 Wednesday against the Washington Wizards (34-38). “It’s funny, you can go either way on if that was a success or not,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I think if you came to every GM and said, ‘I’ll give you a 12-year plan,’ I think they’ll take it. ... I don’t know how long it takes each franchise to win the title.” Rivers already had future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce in place when the Boston Celtics traded for superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen before the 2007-08 season and they immediately won the NBA title. The Sixers’ championship pursuit has simmered in a slow cooker since 2013, as Embiid missed his first two seasons and Simmons sat out one with injuries. The Sixers reached the Eastern Conference semifinal with consecutive 50-win seasons in 2018 and 2019 and bottomed out last season when they were swept in the first round by Boston. That sparked roster changes that brought in starters Danny Green and Seth Curry and backup big man Dwight Howard and, perhaps of most importance, the one who found the formula to make it all work in Rivers. Rivers is nine wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in NBA history with 100 postseason victories. “We’ve done nothing,” Rivers said. “We’ve had a great regular season. Everyone starts 0-0 right now. This is a huge accomplishment. But this is the first one.” NOBODY BEATS THE WIZ? The Wizards face long odds -- and an ugly history as they try and knock off the Sixers. The Wizards are trying to become the first team with a losing record to win a playoff series since the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics. That’s 30 straight postseason series losses for teams with losing records. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, who torched the Sixers for 60 points this season, led a late-season surge that took the Wizards from 15 games below .500 into the postseason. The Wizards are the sixth team under the current playoff format (since 1984) to make the playoffs after being 15-plus games below .500. Teams that made it out of the first round? Zero. Wizards coach Scott Brooks, a former Sixer, said an upset could be afoot. “They put their socks on one sock at a time, like us. Unless they do something different, putting both on at the same time. But I don’t think so; that’s some tricky stuff there,” Brooks said. Washington advanced by routing the Indiana Pacers 145-117 on Thursday night — “It’s probably the most beautiful thing I’ve seen us do all year,” Beal called it -- to emerge from the play-in round as the East’s No. 8 seed, returning to the playoffs after a two-year absence. The Wizards were a disaster early in the season, dealing with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, soft defense and little cohesion, and starting 0-5. then sitting at 17-32 in early April. The Sixers swept the season series 3-0. JOSTLING WITH JOEL The Wizards will use a center-by-committee to go up against Embiid: Alex Len usually starts and offers some measure of rim protection; Daniel Gafford usually is the first big man off the bench and can run the floor on offense — the guards will look to lob the ball to him — and is a shot blocker on defense; Robin Lopez, 33, knows every paint move in the book and has a hook shot that is often successful. Against the Pacers, that trio combined for 28 points and 23 rebounds. Gafford, acquired in a trade deadline deal with Chicago, contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. “The three centers — look what they did. They all chipped in. They all contributed,” Brooks said. “They don’t get a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit.” One issue Gafford needs to be careful with is foul trouble, and he acknowledged as much, saying with a chuckle: “I’m sometimes a foul magnet. I want to put an end to that.” GIMME A BREAK It’s only a two-day break from Thursday’s win to Sunday’s series opener for the Wizards, but that might seem like forever to them. Washington hasn’t had this much time without competing since the same lag between its contests March 18 and 21 — more than two months and 30 games ago. By Sunday, in contrast, the 76ers will have gone a week without playing and they had two days off between regular-season games as recently as May 9-10. “It is kind of interesting that two days feels like an eternity at this point,” Washington center Robin Lopez said. “I’m sure it’ll make somewhat of a difference. The human body’s got to be able to recuperate a little more in two days than in one day, I would assume.” That could be useful for someone like Beal, who missed three games late in the season with a strained left hamstring and hasn’t been back to 100% yet. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Charles Barkley Guarantees LeBron isn’t suspended by NBA | Dunk Bait

    Charles Barkley joined LaJethro Jenkins to discuss Lebron James' recent activities that reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending an event. The full interview with Charles Barkley available Wednesday 05/26.

  • They're back: Knicks, Hawks to return with big playoff crowd

    NEW YORK (AP) — It's being hyped as the largest indoor event in New York since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a crowd of 15,000 expected at Madison Square Garden. For a long time, like back when Tom Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Knicks in the late 1990s, playoff games were a routine part of spring time in New York. Now, after seven silent seasons, Game 1 of a first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night is shaping up as a Garden party. “We know what basketball means to the city and so hopefully we can give them something to be proud of,” Thibodeau said. “We've got a special group of guys that have worked extremely hard all year long to put us in this position and now the challenge starts all over again.” Julius Randle led the Knicks to a 41-31 finish in their first season under Thibodeau and their first postseason appearance since winning the Atlantic Division in 2012-13. Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA this week after his comments that the league wants to see the Knicks successful. He clarified that he wasn't suggesting any bias from the league during this series and said his players are excited about the atmosphere they will face. “These guys want to play in front of fans," he said. "I know it's going to be a tough place to play, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.” The Hawks are ending their own drought with their first playoff appearance since 2017, doing so after charging back from a 14-20 start to this season. “We want to do something special. I’ve said that since I got here. I want to be different," star guard Trae Young said. "This is going to be a fun opportunity, a fun stage to really do that.” The Hawks also went 41-31, but the Knicks won the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage after sweeping the three-game season series. Randle was dominant against Atlanta, with 44 points and nine rebounds in a Feb. 15 victory, then 40 points and 11 boards on April 21. He's aware the Hawks will try to make containing the Most Improved Player award finalist a priority. “I’ve just got to be prepared for whatever comes at me,” Randle said. “Whatever they throw my way, I’ll be prepared for it and it’s really not about what’s happened in the past. Whatever happens in the game, throughout the game, I’ve got to make the right plays, be aggressive and still make the right plays.” PACKING THE PLACE The Knicks began the season without fans and began allowing 10% percent capacity on Feb. 23. Capacity is set for 15,000 now and the Knicks say Games 1 and 2 are both sold out, with fully vaccinated fans expected to make up 90% of the crowd. FINE FINISHES New York won 16 of its final 20 games. Atlanta went 27-11 under McMillan after firing Lloyd Pierce. SIZING UP THE STYLES The Hawks averaged 113.7 points, just outside the NBA's top 10 in scoring this season. The Knicks were defense first under Thibodeau, finishing No. 1 in points allowed (104.7), opponent field goal percentage (44%) and opponent 3-point percentage (33.7%). The 1992-93 Knicks were the only other team in NBA history to lead the league in all three categories, according to Elias. MEN IN THE MIDDLE Atlanta's Clint Capela led the NBA in rebounding and finished fourth in blocks. Right above him in that category was Nerlens Noel, who moved into New York's starting lineup after Mitchell Robinson's injuries. Their matchup could be a key in a series with teams who appear evenly matched. “I know we’re going to bring the grit, the grind, a New York-style play of basketball, and they can bring Atlanta,” Noel said. “So I think we’ll be all right on that aspect.” CHANGING OF THE GUARD? Thibodeau said he is giving consideration to putting guard Frank Ntilikina into his rotation as the Knicks prepare to deal with Young. Ntilikina played in just 33 games but is a good defensive player, and Thibodeau may want to look for a change at point guard after starter Elfrid Payton struggled down the stretch. ___ AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

    Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes. The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged. Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches" along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA's testing regimens, the league said. Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season. Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs. The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs. The 17,000 fans represent roughly 85% of the building's capacity in Miami. The Boston Celtics said they are increasing attendance limits for Game 3 of their series against Brooklyn on Friday, and that for Game 4 on May 30 they will be at "near full capacity." New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden against Atlanta, with that series starting Sunday, and Utah is prepared to host 13,000 fans to start its series against Memphis, also beginning Sunday. “You don't realize how much you miss them. ... It's just great to see things sort of getting back to normal," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. More changes could be coming as the playoffs go along. The NBA hasn't ruled out the possibility of having buildings able to return to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals in July, and the league is planning to evaluate whether teams can increase their travel parties starting with the second round of the playoffs. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press