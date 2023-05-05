NBA playoff bracket: Second-round scores, matchups, dates, times, TV info, predictions
Unexpected and intriguing matchups highlight the NBA's Eastern and Western conference semifinals.
The fifth-seeded Knicks advancing to the second round isn't surprising, but their opponent, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, pulled off a huge upset over top-seeded Milwaukee. Great coaching and overachievers highlight this series.
Philadelphia-Boston should be a heavyweight fight with the winner most likely the favorite to win the East. The Celtics and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been knocking at the door, and the 76ers are desperate to get out of the second round with Joel Embiid.
Phoenix-Denver will be a treat for anyone who likes offense with the Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., on the court.
The seventh-seeded Lakers bring momentum and a season-high confidence into another California-based series against Golden State.
Here are the schedules for the conference semifinals with times, TV info and predictions:
Eastern Conference
*-If necessary
No. 8 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 New York Knicks
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
Game 3, May 6: New York at Miami, time TBD, ABC
Game 4, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m., TNT
*-Game 6, May 12: New York at Miami, time TBD, ESPN
*-Game 7, May 15: Miami at New York, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Season series: Knicks won, 3-1
Prediction: Heat in six
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
Game 3, May 5: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4, May 7: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
*-Game 5, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, time TBD, TNT
*-Game 6, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, time TBD, ESPN
*-Game 7, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, time and TV TBD
Season series: Celtics won 3-1
Prediction: Celtics in seven
Western Conference
*-If necessary
No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 1 Denver Nuggets
Denver leads 2-0
Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107
Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87
Game 3, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
*-Game 5, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, time TBD, TNT
*-Game 6, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, time TBD, ESPN
*-Game 7, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, time and TV TBD
Season series: Tied, 2-2
Prediction: Nuggets in seven
No. 7 Los Angeles vs. No. 6 Golden State
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
Game 3, May 6: Golden State at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4, May 8: Golden State at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
*-Game 5, May 10: Los Angeles at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
*-Game 6, May 12: Golden State at Los Angeles, time TBD, ESPN
*-Game 7, May 14: Los Angeles at Golden State, time and TV TBD
Season series: Lakers won, 3-1
Prediction: Warriors in seven
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2023: Scores, schedule, TV, predictions for second round