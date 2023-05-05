NBA playoff bracket: Second-round scores, matchups, dates, times, TV info, predictions

Unexpected and intriguing matchups highlight the NBA's Eastern and Western conference semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Knicks advancing to the second round isn't surprising, but their opponent, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, pulled off a huge upset over top-seeded Milwaukee. Great coaching and overachievers highlight this series.

Philadelphia-Boston should be a heavyweight fight with the winner most likely the favorite to win the East. The Celtics and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been knocking at the door, and the 76ers are desperate to get out of the second round with Joel Embiid.

Phoenix-Denver will be a treat for anyone who likes offense with the Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., on the court.

The seventh-seeded Lakers bring momentum and a season-high confidence into another California-based series against Golden State.

Here are the schedules for the conference semifinals with times, TV info and predictions:

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the 76ers in the Eastern semifinals.

Eastern Conference

*-If necessary

No. 8 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3, May 6: New York at Miami, time TBD, ABC

Game 4, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m., TNT

*-Game 6, May 12: New York at Miami, time TBD, ESPN

*-Game 7, May 15: Miami at New York, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Season series: Knicks won, 3-1

Prediction: Heat in six

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3, May 5: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4, May 7: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

*-Game 5, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, time TBD, TNT

*-Game 6, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, time TBD, ESPN

*-Game 7, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, time and TV TBD

Season series: Celtics won 3-1

Prediction: Celtics in seven

Western Conference

*-If necessary

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 1 Denver Nuggets

Denver leads 2-0

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

*-Game 5, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, time TBD, TNT

*-Game 6, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, time TBD, ESPN

*-Game 7, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, time and TV TBD

Season series: Tied, 2-2

Prediction: Nuggets in seven

No. 7 Los Angeles vs. No. 6 Golden State

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100

Game 3, May 6: Golden State at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4, May 8: Golden State at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

*-Game 5, May 10: Los Angeles at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

*-Game 6, May 12: Golden State at Los Angeles, time TBD, ESPN

*-Game 7, May 14: Los Angeles at Golden State, time and TV TBD

Season series: Lakers won, 3-1

Prediction: Warriors in seven

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2023: Scores, schedule, TV, predictions for second round