NBA playoff bracket predictions, picks, odds & series breakdowns for the 2020 bubble

The NBA took a long and winding road to get here, but yes, the 2020 playoffs have finally arrived.

While there were plenty of valid concerns about restarting play amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league did manage to create a safe environment inside the bubble for participating teams as they finished out an unusual regular season schedule. The "seeding games" provided some much-needed entertainment for desperate hoops fans, including an incredibly tight race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

For the teams still hanging around the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., the intensity will jump to another level as the postseason begins. Betting favorites like the Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are chasing down a championship, but the path to the NBA Finals is filled with challenges.

The overall weirdness of the NBA's "bubble" makes the first round of the playoffs (and beyond) difficult to predict. Still, we're ready to offer some picks for each series.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers only have to win one game in order to advance to the first round, but Memphis must defeat Portland twice if it wants to enter the playoff bracket.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

Here are the first-round matchups in each conference:

Eastern Conference

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Western Conference

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers/Grizzlies

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

(4) Thunder vs. (5) Rockets

NBA playoff predictions: Eastern Conference

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

The key player: Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 26.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games against the Magic this season. With Jonathan Isaac unavailable after suffering a torn ACL, expect Orlando coach Steve Clifford to throw Aaron Gordon at Antetokounmpo — and expect "The Greek Freak" to post some ridiculous stat lines.

The big number: When Brook Lopez sat during the Bucks' "seeding games," Milwaukee had a net rating of minus-11.2. When he played, that number jumped to plus-8.9. It's easy to place the spotlight on Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton — they are really good! — but don't forget about Lopez's impact, particularly on the defensive end.

The prediction: Bucks win, 4-0

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Game 1 1:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Game 3 1 p.m. TNT Aug. 24 Game 4 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

The key player: What will Pascal Siakam do in his first playoff series as the Raptors' top offensive threat? After bumping up his scoring average by six points from last season (16.9 to 22.9), the All-Star forward will be expected to carry the load with Kawhi Leonard gone. The Nets are an ideal matchup for him because they don't have a great wing-stopping option.

The big number: Toronto has a defensive rating of 101.8 inside the "bubble," the best mark in the NBA by a significant margin. Brooklyn has been surprisingly feisty given its health issues, but outside of Caris LeVert, the Nets don't possess a ton of strong initiators on offense. That's a major issue when facing a team with plus defenders at each position.

