NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 1 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That's the big question inside the league's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Warriors' dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.

Below you'll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

NBA scores & results

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 18 Game 1 1:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 20 Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 22 Game 3 1 p.m. TNT
Aug. 24 Game 4 1:30 p.m. NBA TV
Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD
Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 17 Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 19 Game 2 1:30 p.m. NBA TV
Aug. 21 Game 3 1:30 p.m. NBA TV
Aug. 23 Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN
Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 17 Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 19 Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 21 Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 23 Game 4 1 p.m. ABC
Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN
Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 18 Game 1 4 p.m. TNT
Aug. 20 Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 22 Game 3 3:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 24 Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD
Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 18 Game 1 9 p.m. TNT
Aug. 20 Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 22 Game 3 8:30 p.m. ABC
Aug. 24 Game 4 9 p.m. TNT
Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD
Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 17 Game 1 9 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 19 Game 2 9 p.m. TNT
Aug. 21 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT
Aug. 23 Game 4 3:30 p.m. ABC
Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN
Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 17 Game 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 19 Game 2 4 p.m. TNT
Aug. 21 Game 3 4 p.m. TNT
Aug. 23 Game 4 9 p.m. TNT
Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN
Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
Aug. 18 Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT
Aug. 20 Game 2 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 22 Game 3 6 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 24 Game 4 4 p.m. TNT
Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD
Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD
Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

NBA schedule 2020

  • NBA playoffs: Aug. 17
  • NBA conference finals: Sept. 15
  • NBA Finals: Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 15

Game (play-in) Time National TV
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers 2:30 p.m. ABC / fuboTV

Aug. 17

Game 1 Time National TV
Jazz vs. Nuggets 1:30 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Nets vs. Raptors 4 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
76ers vs. Celtics 6:30 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Mavericks vs. Clippers 9 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV

Aug. 18

Game 1 Time National TV
Magic vs. Bucks 1:30 p.m. TNT
Heat vs. Pacers 4 p.m. TNT
Thunder vs. Rockets 6:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 19

Game 2 Time National TV
Nets vs. Raptors 1:30 p.m. NBA TV / fuboTV
Jazz vs. Nuggets 4 p.m. TNT
76ers vs. Celtics 6:30 p.m. TNT
Mavericks vs. Clippers 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 20

Game 2 Time National TV
Heat vs. Pacers 1 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Thunder vs. Rockets 3:30 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Magic vs. Bucks 6 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV

Aug. 21

Game 3 Time National TV
Raptors vs. Nets 1:30 p.m. NBA TV / fuboTV
Nuggets vs. Jazz 4 p.m. TNT
Celtics vs. 76ers 6:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers vs. Mavericks 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 22

Game 3 Time National TV
Bucks vs. Magic 1 p.m. TNT
Pacers vs. Heat 3:30 p.m. TNT
Rockets vs. Thunder 6 p.m. ESPN / fuboTV
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. ABC / fuboTV

Aug. 23

Game 4 Time National TV
Celtics vs. 76ers 1 p.m. ABC / fuboTV
Clippers vs. Mavericks 3:30 p.m. ABC / fuboTV
Raptors vs. Nets 6:30 p.m. TNT
Nuggets vs. Jazz 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 24

Game 4 Time National TV
Bucks vs. Magic 1:30 p.m. NBA TV / fuboTV
Rockets vs. Thunder 4 p.m. TNT
Pacers vs. Heat 6:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 9 p.m. TNT