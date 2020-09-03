NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 2 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That's the big question inside the league's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
The Warriors' dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.
Below you'll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.
NBA playoff bracket 2020
NBA scores & results
Eastern Conference second round results
(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 31
|Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 2
|Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|Game 3
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 6
|Game 4
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 5*
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 12
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 30
|Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 1
|Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0)
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|Game 3
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Game 4
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 5*
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
Western Conference second round results
(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 4
|Game 1
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 6
|Game 2
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Sept. 8
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 10
|Game 4
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 12
|Game 5*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 14
|Game 6*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 16
|Game 7*
|TBD
|TNT
*if necessary
(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Sept. 3
|Game 1
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 5
|Game 2
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 7
|Game 3
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 9
|Game 4
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sept. 11
|Game 5*
|TBD
|TNT
|Sept. 13
|Game 6*
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sept. 15
|Game 7*
|TBD
|ESPN
*if necessary
Eastern Conference first round results
(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Magic 122, Bucks 110 (Orlando leads 1-0)
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Bucks 111, Magic 96 (Series tied 1-1)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Bucks 121, Magic 107 (Milwaukee leads 2-1)
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 24
|Bucks 121, Magic 106 (Milwaukee leads 3-1)
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 29
|Bucks 118, 104 (Milwaukee wins series 4-1)
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Raptors 134, Nets 110 (Toronto leads 1-0)
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Raptors 104, Nets 99 (Toronto leads 2-0)
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 21
|Raptors 117, Nets 92 (Toronto leads 3-0)
|1:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Aug. 23
|Raptors 150, Nets 122 (Toronto wins series 4-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Celtics 109, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 1-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Celtics 128, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 2-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Celtics 102, 76ers 94 (Boston leads 3-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Celtics 110, 76ers 106 (Boston wins series 4-0)
|1 p.m.
|ABC
(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Heat 113, Pacers 101 (Miami leads 1-0)
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Heat 109, Pacers 100 (Miami leads 2-0)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Heat 124, Pacers 115 (Miami leads 3-0)
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 24
|Heat 99, Pacers 87 (Miami wins series 4-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
Western Conference first round results
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 (Portland leads 1-0)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88 (Series tied 1-1)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Aug. 24
|Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 29
|Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122 (Los Angeles wins series 4-1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Clippers 118, Mavericks 110 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Mavericks 127, Clippers 114 (Series tied 1-1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Clippers 130, Mavericks 122 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Mavericks 135, Clippers 133 (Series tied 2-2)
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Aug. 25
|Clippers 154, Mavericks 111 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 30
|Clippers 111, Mavericks 97 (Los Angeles wins series 4-2)
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 17
|Nuggets 135, Jazz 125 (Denver leads 1-0)
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Jazz 124, Nuggets 105 (Series tied 1-1)
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 21
|Jazz 124, Nuggets 87 (Utah leads 2-1)
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 23
|Jazz 129, Nuggets 127 (Utah leads 3-1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 25
|Nuggets 117, Jazz 107 (Utah leads 3-2)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 30
|Nuggets 119, Jazz 107 (Series tied 3-3)
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 1
|Nuggets 80, Jazz 78 (Denver wins series 4-3)
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Aug. 18
|Rockets 123, Thunder 108 (Houston leads 1-0)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 20
|Rockets 111, Thunder 98 (Houston leads 2-0)
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 22
|Thunder 119, Rockets 107 (Houston leads 2-1)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 24
|Thunder 117, Rockets 114 (Series tied 2-2)
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 29
|Rockets 114, Thunder 80 (Houston leads 3-2)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Aug. 31
|Thunder 104, Rockets 100 (Series tied 3-3)
|9 p.m.
|TNT
|Sept. 2
|Rockets 104, Thunder 102 (Houston wins series 4-3)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
How do the NBA playoffs work?
The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.
Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.
NBA schedule 2020
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 3
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
|Raptors vs. Celtics (Game 3)
|6:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Nuggets vs. Clippers (Game 1)
|9 p.m.
|TNT