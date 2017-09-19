NBA players' trial resumes with testimony of man attacked

PHOENIX (AP) -- Testimony at the aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris has resumed with the testimony of a man the brothers are accused of beating.

Erik Hood testified Tuesday that his relationship with the brothers became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

Hood stressed his relationship with them was not based on the Morris twins making it to the NBA.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein repeatedly asked Hood to answer only yes or no to his questions.

Hood also testified there was nothing ''improper'' happening with him and the players' mother despite their perception that there was.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

The twin brothers could face prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.