NBA players respond to President Donald Trump's attacks at LeBron James; Michael Jordan says James is 'doing an amazing job for his community'

Yahoo Sports


Late Friday night, President Donald Trump attacked both Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon on Twitter after watching James’ CNN interview, which originally aired Monday. He called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and said he “made Lebron [sic] look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” He also weighed in on the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate, adding “I like Mike!”


Of course, the tweet comes on the heels of a monumental week for James. He opened a glorious public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio — that’s why he was being interviewed on CNN — and is already paying for over 1,000 students to attend the University of Akron. In the full interview, James says, “I believe our President is trying to divide us.”


James has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past, and though Trump has sung James’ praises many times, he took a completely different tone Friday.

Michael Jordan sided with LeBron James

Despite his previous tweets, Trump declared his preference for “Mike” — Michael Jordan — on Friday.

On Saturday, Jordan responded via a statement to NBC News’ Geoff Bennett and supported James:


NBA stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns fire back at Donald Trump

Several NBA players, however, fired back at President Trump in the wake of the tweet.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns urged President Trump to get off Twitter and “get stuff done for our country.”


Towns’ teammate Anthony Tolliver said he was done being quiet regarding Trump’s criticisms.


Stephen Curry backed James, too.


Utah Jazz star guard and noted good guy Donovan Mitchell thought Trump’s tweet was a sign of insecurity.


Wizards All Star Brad Beal kept it simple:


Hornets big man Frank Kaminsky weighed in:


Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tweeted his affinity for Barack Obama.


And fellow Nets forward Jared Dudley said simply “He’s gotta go!”


Current free agent Sean Kilpatrick also tweeted:


Hillary Clinton joined the cadre of NBA players to tweet on James’ behalf.


As did Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss.


Even Lemon himself had to weigh in. The CNN anchor asked rhetorically, “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?”


More from Yahoo Sports:

Ohio State’s Urban Meyer admits he knew about allegations on ex-assistant
EA Sports apologizes for editing out Colin Kaepernick’s name in ‘Madden’
WWE’s Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee
Terez Paylor: Keeping Big Ben happy is top task for Steelers’ new coordinator

Karl-Anthony Towns defended LeBron James and attacked Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Karl-Anthony Towns defended LeBron James and attacked Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

What to Read Next