NBA players respond to President Donald Trump's attacks at LeBron James; Michael Jordan says James is 'doing an amazing job for his community'



Late Friday night, President Donald Trump attacked both Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon on Twitter after watching James’ CNN interview, which originally aired Monday. He called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and said he “made Lebron [sic] look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” He also weighed in on the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate, adding “I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018





Of course, the tweet comes on the heels of a monumental week for James. He opened a glorious public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio — that’s why he was being interviewed on CNN — and is already paying for over 1,000 students to attend the University of Akron. In the full interview, James says, “I believe our President is trying to divide us.”

From free uniforms and transportation to college tuition guaranteed for all graduates. LeBron James takes CNN's Don Lemon on an exclusive tour of his new 'I Promise' school https://t.co/roRxI7qlZl pic.twitter.com/Q1nc62asZe — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2018





James has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past, and though Trump has sung James’ praises many times, he took a completely different tone Friday.

Michael Jordan sided with LeBron James

Despite his previous tweets, Trump declared his preference for “Mike” — Michael Jordan — on Friday.

On Saturday, Jordan responded via a statement to NBC News’ Geoff Bennett and supported James:

NEW: Jordan sides with James over Trump tweet. NBA legend Michael Jordan tells NBC News through a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 4, 2018





NBA stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns fire back at Donald Trump

Several NBA players, however, fired back at President Trump in the wake of the tweet.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns urged President Trump to get off Twitter and “get stuff done for our country.”

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018





Towns’ teammate Anthony Tolliver said he was done being quiet regarding Trump’s criticisms.

I've been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I'm not rollin'! What an embarrassment… https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018





Stephen Curry backed James, too.





Utah Jazz star guard and noted good guy Donovan Mitchell thought Trump’s tweet was a sign of insecurity.

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018





Wizards All Star Brad Beal kept it simple:





Hornets big man Frank Kaminsky weighed in:

This is officially the most 2018 thing ever… https://t.co/e72YhlFsKF — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 4, 2018





Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tweeted his affinity for Barack Obama.





And fellow Nets forward Jared Dudley said simply “He’s gotta go!”





Current free agent Sean Kilpatrick also tweeted:

Let me find out the president is clout chasing 🤔🤔🤔 — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) August 4, 2018





Hillary Clinton joined the cadre of NBA players to tweet on James’ behalf.

.@KingJames is a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2018





As did Lakers owner and team president Jeanie Buss.

The following statement was issued today by Jeanie Buss on behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/5rRTzGbU9s — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 4, 2018





Even Lemon himself had to weigh in. The CNN anchor asked rhetorically, “Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?”

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018





