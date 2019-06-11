NBA players react on Twitter to Kevin Durant's leg injury

Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to the court Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals only to go down early in the first half with a lower leg injury.

Durant, who had been out for more than a month with a calf injury, collapsed with just under 10 minutes remaining the second quarter and had to be helped off the floor.

MORE: Raptors players quiet classless fans who cheered Durant's injury

After being evaluated in the locker room, Durant left Scotiabank Arena in a walking boot alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers. The Warriors announced Durant will get an MRI on Tuesday. (UPDATE: The Warriors believe Durant's MRI will confirm a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.)

NBA players immediately responded on Twitter offering messages of support for Durant.

