NBA players react on Twitter to Kevin Durant's leg injury
Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to the court Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals only to go down early in the first half with a lower leg injury.
Durant, who had been out for more than a month with a calf injury, collapsed with just under 10 minutes remaining the second quarter and had to be helped off the floor.
Kevin Durant goes down.... pic.twitter.com/fSjEB1QiQv
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019
MORE: Raptors players quiet classless fans who cheered Durant's injury
After being evaluated in the locker room, Durant left Scotiabank Arena in a walking boot alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers. The Warriors announced Durant will get an MRI on Tuesday. (UPDATE: The Warriors believe Durant's MRI will confirm a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.)
NBA players immediately responded on Twitter offering messages of support for Durant.
Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019
Payers up for the big bro KD. God got you!
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2019
Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disguting
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2019
Nooooo...HATE TO SEE THAT SH*T!!!
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 11, 2019
MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship... Get Back Healthy Bro
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019
You gotta give KD the Respect for going out there and Trying to help his team✊
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 11, 2019
Praying for you bro @KDTrey5
— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) June 11, 2019
Respect @KDTrey5
Get well brother
— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 11, 2019
Don’t cheer for a player getting injured come on y’all
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) June 11, 2019
Damn my boy....prayers up @KDTrey5
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 11, 2019