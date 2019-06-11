NBA players react on Twitter to Kevin Durant's leg injury

Warriors star Kevin Durant returned to the court Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals only to go down early in the first half with a lower leg injury.

Durant, who had been out for more than a month with a calf injury, collapsed with just under 10 minutes remaining the second quarter and had to be helped off the floor.

Kevin Durant goes down.... pic.twitter.com/fSjEB1QiQv — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

After being evaluated in the locker room, Durant left Scotiabank Arena in a walking boot alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers. The Warriors announced Durant will get an MRI on Tuesday. (UPDATE: The Warriors believe Durant's MRI will confirm a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.)

NBA players immediately responded on Twitter offering messages of support for Durant.

Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019

Payers up for the big bro KD. God got you!



— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2019

Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disguting — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2019

Nooooo...HATE TO SEE THAT SH*T!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 11, 2019

MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship... Get Back Healthy Bro — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019

You gotta give KD the Respect for going out there and Trying to help his team✊ — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 11, 2019

Praying for you bro @KDTrey5 — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) June 11, 2019

Respect @KDTrey5

Get well brother

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 11, 2019

Don’t cheer for a player getting injured come on y’all — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) June 11, 2019