NBA players react to Rockets trading for Russell Westbrook, sending Chris Paul to Thunder

Sporting News
Russell Westbrook will be reuniting with James Harden in Houston. Players around the NBA took to Twitter to share their reactions to the surprising trade.

The 2019 NBA offseason had already been too much to handle. Then Russell Westbrook got traded.

In a surprising Thursday night deal, the Rockets acquired the 2017 NBA MVP and sent Chris Paul plus multiple draft picks and pick swaps to the Thunder.

Oklahoma City has now piled up eight first-rounders since draft night, an incredible haul for general manager Sam Presti. It's possible the Thunder aren't done yet, as Paul could be flipped to another team prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Players around the league quickly reacted to the news. Several took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Westbrook heading to Houston.

