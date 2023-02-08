NBA players react to LeBron breaking all-time scoring record: ‘First name greatest, last name ever…’
LeBron James officially became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader after surpassing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After fans, NBA players took on Twitter to congratulate the King on a major accomplishment.
Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023
Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023
Incredible @KingJames!
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 8, 2023
Congratulations to @KingJames for becoming NBA all-time scoring leader!!!
True champion!!! Unbelievable competitor!!! Respect!!!
🙌👏👑
— Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) February 8, 2023
History. Congrats to @KingJames ! 🙏🏽
— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 8, 2023
One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames
— James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023
Tuff 💯
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 8, 2023
Congrats @KingJames!!!
Greatness!!!
— Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) February 8, 2023
WOW‼️
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 8, 2023
s/o Bron, the word generational can’t even explain it man
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 8, 2023
First name greatest, last name ever..
👑 🐐
330’s very own – Congratulations @KingJames
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 8, 2023
WOW💪🏽👑
— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) February 8, 2023
🐐
— Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) February 8, 2023
Bron!!!
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) February 8, 2023
Wild to witness someone from Northeast Ohio doing this ! Congrats @KingJames !!!
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2023
Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023
That’s crazy
— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) February 8, 2023
Kang. 👑
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 8, 2023
Witnessed Greatness.
Witnessed History.
Congrats @KingJames 👑
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 8, 2023
Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GaoT I’ve alway never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King #lRespect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it #allhailtheKing
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023
The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023
LEBRON!!!! 😤
— AJ Griffin (@whoisAG21) February 8, 2023
👑
— Willy Hernangómez Geuer (@willyhg94) February 8, 2023
Greatest to ever do it @KingJames 💐
— Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) February 8, 2023
All time scoring record is crazy. Witness history 🔥 @KingJames
— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 8, 2023
Congratulations @KingJames 👑
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) February 8, 2023
Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 8, 2023
True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made.
38,388 🐐
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023
Congrats @KingJames !
— andre (@andre) February 8, 2023
He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it.
— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 8, 2023
Y’all gotta understand This make me underrated now 😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾😂😂🙏🏾😂
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023
38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!!
— Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023