NBA players react to LeBron breaking all-time scoring record: ‘First name greatest, last name ever…’

LeBron James officially became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader after surpassing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After fans, NBA players took on Twitter to congratulate the King on a major accomplishment.

Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Congratulations to @KingJames for becoming NBA all-time scoring leader!!!

True champion!!! Unbelievable competitor!!! Respect!!!

🙌👏👑 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) February 8, 2023

One of One! Congrats bro @KingJames — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 8, 2023

Tuff 💯 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) February 8, 2023

WOW‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 8, 2023

s/o Bron, the word generational can’t even explain it man — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 8, 2023

First name greatest, last name ever.. 👑 🐐 330’s very own – Congratulations @KingJames — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 8, 2023

WOW💪🏽👑 — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) February 8, 2023

🐐 — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) February 8, 2023

Bron!!! — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) February 8, 2023

Wild to witness someone from Northeast Ohio doing this ! Congrats @KingJames !!! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2023

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

That’s crazy — Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) February 8, 2023

Kang. 👑 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 8, 2023

Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GaoT I’ve alway never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King #lRespect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it #allhailtheKing — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

The greatest !! congrats to @KingJames — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 8, 2023

LEBRON!!!! 😤 — AJ Griffin (@whoisAG21) February 8, 2023

👑 — Willy Hernangómez Geuer (@willyhg94) February 8, 2023

Greatest to ever do it @KingJames 💐 — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) February 8, 2023

All time scoring record is crazy. Witness history 🔥 @KingJames — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) February 8, 2023

Glad that our son could witness an historical moment like this one. Congrats LeBron, HUGE accomplishment 🙏🏽 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 8, 2023

True Greatness. Incredibly grateful to have witnessed and been a part of your journey. History made. 38,388 🐐 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2023

He really said he could be the scoring title. And went and did it. Congrats @KingJames Gotta believe it to see it. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 8, 2023

Y’all gotta understand This make me underrated now 😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾😂😂🙏🏾😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 8, 2023

38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype