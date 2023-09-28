NBA players react to Damian Lillard’s trade to Milwaukee: ‘Biggest Woj bomb in history?’

According to multiple reports, Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade.

NBA fans instantly took to Twitter to react to the biggest news of the offseason.

A few hours later, a lot of players also chimed in.

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023

Well… i think we all know what my number will be now lol — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 27, 2023

Holy Dammmmmmmm — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 27, 2023

My bold pick for the West is the Lakers and Phoenix Suns will be playing in the Western Conference Finals and the Lakers will win! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

NBA fans can you imagine the Lilliard and Giannis pick and roll?? They’ll be unstoppable! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

The Phoenix Suns got a lot better and a much deeper roster with Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. The Lakers are the best in the West followed by Phoenix and Denver behind them. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023

I gotta move back to Milwaukee. — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) September 27, 2023

People keep saying g it made me the bucks worse trading Hoilday! I disagree you still have Khris Middleton who can defend you still have Giannis Antetokounmpo… and brook Lopez rim protection.. while they did lose some perimeter defense they gain

Perimeter offense.. by a lot. — Deonte Burton (@DeonteBurton) September 28, 2023

If we being honest the Suns won this trade. — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) September 28, 2023

Portland, buy Jrue out so he can sign to the Celtics I'm trying to see something real quick — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023

The biggest WOJ BOMB in history?? Bucks have to be the favorite now right? https://t.co/7dy09ObVVk — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) September 27, 2023

I actually like this… bucks better than the heat with this trade for sure https://t.co/s7FCqw0ibH — malcolm delaney (@foe23) September 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype