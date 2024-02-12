NBA players react to Chiefs winning Super Bowl in OT thriller: ‘Mahomes, GOAT’

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller.

As always, the whole country was watching, with NBA players reacting live to the event on Twitter.

Here are the best reactions.

Wow!! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) February 12, 2024

Jonas Valanciunas taking in the Chiefs win 😂 From Trey Murphy’s IG pic.twitter.com/BNtXF1zTTu — retroPels (@retro_pels) February 12, 2024

Chiefs are inevitable.. — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024

Mahomes Legacy driivveeee🔥🔥 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024

Mf Mahomes — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 12, 2024

very entertaining super bowl this year — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024

Mahomes. Goat form — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024

I’m done watching football. TOM BRADY IS THE GOAT !! — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) February 12, 2024

Nfl rigged. — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) February 12, 2024

🐐 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 12, 2024

Red always been my favorite color — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 12, 2024

Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country😢 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 12, 2024

CHIEFSSSSSSSS — IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) February 11, 2024

Great game. We were definitely entertained. Congrats to the chiefs. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype