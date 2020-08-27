Are NBA Players Boycotting Or Striking? Why It’s Important To Know The Difference

ORLANDO, FL – AUGUST 26: A general overall view of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Orlando Magic for Game five of the first round of the 2020 Playoffs as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on August 26, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Professional sports are coming to a halt in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this past Sunday. Blake is currently in the hospital after being shot seven times in the back by police officer Rusten Sheskey in front of three of his children. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and soon after, the Magic walked off to join them in protest. The remaining games on Wednesday were also postponed, while the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers voted last night to cancel the rest of the season. Then the show of solidarity for Black Lives Matter spread beyond the NBA, with teams in the WNBA (no stranger to racial justice protests), MLB, and MLS also refusing to play games.



It’s meaningful that some of the most profitable professional sports leagues are demanding meaningful action against a racist police force that continues to take Black lives with impunity. But it’s led to some confusion over what to call players’ refusal to keep playing games. Many, including players and media outlets like the New York Times, have been calling it a boycott — but is it a boycott or a strike? Is it a walkout? A protest?





What counts as a boycott?



Basically, a boycott is a form of protest where you abstain from associating with a person, institution, company, or even a country. It’s a potent way to shun an entity and limit its ability to participate in society. The kind we’re most familiar with are consumer boycotts, with one recent example being calls for a Goya boycott, which resulted in counter calls for a “buycott” from conservatives who approve of Goya CEO Robert Unanue’s praise of President Trump. Facebook advertisers have also recently instituted a boycott against the social media network for not doing enough to address hate speech and misinformation spread on its platform. As in the case of Facebook, a boycott doesn’t always come from individual consumers refusing to buy a product — the point is that people or groups with power ostracize someone or something until certain demands are met.



While the intended impact of boycotts may often be economic, threatening the target with reduced profits or market share, they can also focus on hitting public opinion and social standing. In the past, there have been cultural and academic boycotts directed at South Africa during apartheid, in which artists, scholars, and academic institutions were encouraged not to interact with those in South Africa.



There have also been numerous sports and sports-related boycotts throughout history. Practically every Olympic games is boycotted by a few nations for political reasons — the most famous of which was the boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, led by the U.S. and joined by several other countries in response to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. More recently, NFL fans have threatened to boycott the league for finally supporting Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the anthem before football games. In 2018, when Nike released a pro-BLM ad starring Kaepernick, videos of people boycotting the company by burning their Nike shoes went viral on social media.





What counts as a strike?



A labor strike is a form of work stoppage that’s organized by a group of workers, such as a union. Since sports players in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS are obviously employees of these leagues, refusing to play games and voting to cancel the playoffs altogether is a labor strike, not a boycott.



You don’t have to be a member of a union to strike, but a strike is, by default, a planned action with particular demands that need to be met for it to end. When unionized workers start a strike without informing or receiving official approval from union leadership, that’s called a wildcat strike.



If you work in the private sector, you have the right to strike. There are limitations to when and how, though. Many collective bargaining agreements (the contract signed between a union and an employer) specify that employees can’t go on strike, which is why strikes are often organized to begin right after a contract expires. But wildcat strikes generally aren’t a protected type of strike under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Since NBA players are unionized but didn’t receive the approval of their union,the National Basketball Players Association, before striking, what they’re engaged in right now is technically a wildcat strike. Their collective bargaining agreement also has a no-strike clause, meaning that their actions have even higher stakes.

