NBA player Taurean Prince arrested at MIA on a warrant from Texas

Minnesota pro basketball journeyman Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a warrant out of Texas.

Prince, 28, who recently signed a two-year $16 contract extension with the Timberwolves, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday evening. What charge he’s wanted on in Texas remains unknown. It was also unclear if he had retained a defense attorney.

The 6-foot-6 small forward hails from San Antonio, Texas, and played his college ball at Baylor University before he was selected with the 12 overall pick by the Utah Jazz. He was later traded to Atlanta, where played three years. He later had stints with Brooklyn and Cleveland.

Last year, Prince was traded to Minnesota, where he averaged 7.3 points per game over 69 games.