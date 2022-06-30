NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested in Los Angeles on Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Miles Bridges

Nic Antaya/Getty Miles Bridges

NBA forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge.

A representative from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department media relations division confirmed to PEOPLE that 24-year-old Miles Bridges was arrested for a felony domestic violence charge following the issue of a warrant.

Bridges, 24, reportedly turned himself into authorities after an argument between him and an unidentified woman turned physical, TMZ Sports reported.

According to records from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department website, Bridges was released on $130,000 bond on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Bridges' NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, released a statement addressing their player's arrest.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/D0qBzVKQQ3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 30, 2022

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said in the statement on Twitter.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges

AP Photo/Rusty Jones Miles Bridges

Bridges made headlines in April when he struck a young fan with his mouthguard after a moment of frustration on the court.

After he was ejected in the fourth quarter of a single-elimination game against the Atlanta Hawks for a second technical foul, the power forward removed his mouthguard and tossed it at a screaming game attendee, but his aim was off. Video shows the mouthguard instead flying into the face of a young girl.

Bridges — whose season ended that night — addressed the incident on social media almost immediately following the final buzzer, tweeting: "Somebody get me in contact with that little girl. That's unacceptable."

According to ESPN, Bridges also told reporters, "That's definitely unacceptable on my part, and I take full responsibility. I'm ready for any consequence that the NBA gives me."