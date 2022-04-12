NBA play-in tournament: Our experts pick who will advance to the postseason
Remember last season when LeBron James lamented that whoever thought up the play-in tournament should be fired? With all the excitement the play-in games created this season, that person may be in for a raise.
The play-in games begin tonight with two games as teams try to advance to the playoffs. And there is a lot of intrigue.
The Nets were expected to contend for an NBA title. But a series of unforeseen circumstances landed them in the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in rebuilding mode and had surprisingly been in the playoff picture for most of the season.
Similarly, with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury and Paul George missing most of the season with an elbow injury, the Clippers were supposed to be a lottery team.
But here they are. Can they advance? USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt, Cydney Henderson, Matt Eppers, and Larry Starks makes our picks.
JEFF ZILLGITT PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: CLIPPERS
CYDNEY HENDERSON PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: TIMBERWOLVES
MATT EPPERS PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: HAWKS
WEST — No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 LA Clippers: CLIPPERS
LARRY STARKS PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: SPURS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs: TIMBERWOLVES
