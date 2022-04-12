NBA play-in tournament: Our experts pick who will advance to the postseason

In this article:

Remember last season when LeBron James lamented that whoever thought up the play-in tournament should be fired? With all the excitement the play-in games created this season, that person may be in for a raise.

The play-in games begin tonight with two games as teams try to advance to the playoffs. And there is a lot of intrigue.

The Nets were expected to contend for an NBA title. But a series of unforeseen circumstances landed them in the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in rebuilding mode and had surprisingly been in the playoff picture for most of the season.

Similarly, with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury and Paul George missing most of the season with an elbow injury, the Clippers were supposed to be a lottery team.

But here they are. Can they advance? USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt, Cydney Henderson, Matt Eppers, and Larry Starks makes our picks.

JEFF ZILLGITT PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: CLIPPERS

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (right) and guard Reggie Jackson have the Clippers poised for a run at a playoff spot even though the team's top stars missed most of the season.

CYDNEY HENDERSON PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: TIMBERWOLVES

MATT EPPERS PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: HAWKS

WEST — No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 LA Clippers: CLIPPERS

LARRY STARKS PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: SPURS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs: TIMBERWOLVES

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA play-in tournament: Predictions on who will advance to playoffs