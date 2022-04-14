NBA play-in tourney: Hornets F Miles Bridges hits fan with mouthguard after ejection

The Charlotte Hornets made mistakes even during their ejections in their play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

With Charlotte down 112-81 in the fourth quarter and its season all but over, Hornets forward Miles Bridges was hit with two technical fouls for arguing a goaltending call with an official, automatically ejecting him from the game. As Bridges walked from the court to the tunnel, he saw a taunting Hawks fan stretching out his arms and lashed out by hurling his mouthguard at the fan.

Unfortunately, he missed. More unfortunately, he hit a female fan sitting near his target in the face with the mouthguard. The target seemed to enjoy the extra attention, the actual recipient of the mouthguard less so.

Miles Bridges was ejected after arguing this goaltend call. pic.twitter.com/ijvc7SxlNF — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2022

Those actions likely mean a fine, at the very least, is headed Bridges' way from the league.

Bridges posted a request via Twitter asking to get in contact with the fan after the game, calling his actions "unacceptable."

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

Bridges' mouthguard toss was hardly the Hornets' only miss in the game, as the team finished 34-of-90 from the field (37.8 percent) with 14 turnovers in a miserable night in Atlanta. With the 132-103 loss, the Hornets are ending their season via a blowout in the 9 vs. 10 play-in game for a second straight year.

The 24-year-old Bridges had 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with four rebounds and four assists.