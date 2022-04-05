How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

“Who cares? I don’t care who we play. I don’t care that we’re in the play-in,” Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant told reporters on Monday. “Just tip the ball up.”

While seemingly dismissive and bitter on the surface, the 33-year-old’s tone may simply be reduced to the disappointment of a relatively poor season, in which his team was the odds-on favourite to claim the title, with a mix of the confidence in his extraordinary and unique abilities that have produced two championships, an MVP award and countless all-star appearances over a legendary career.

With the 10th seed in the East, Durant and the Nets currently hold the final play-in spot in the conference, and are guaranteed a spot in the mini-tournament to be held next week, with the teams below in the standings officially ruled out of contention.

Durant’s apathy towards the NBA’s latest obsession is not exclusive to him, as fellow superstars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic made their distaste of the idea known following its introduction last season.

"I don't understand the idea of a play-in," Doncic said a year ago. "You play 72 games to get into the playoffs, then maybe you lose two in a row and you're out of the playoffs. So I don't see the point of that."

Despite the lack of enthusiasm within the league, the play-in format turned out to be quite popular amongst the league’s legion of fans, averaging two million viewers per game and outperforming TNT’s regular season average by 60 percent.

But what exactly is the NBA play-in tournament? And what could it look this season?

We’ve got you covered.

Led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets will have to go through the NBA play-in tournament in order to qualify for the NBA playoffs. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

When is the NBA play-in tournament?

The play-in tournament will begin April 12 and conclude April 15. The schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season on April 10.

How does the NBA play-in tournament work?

The teams that finish between the seventh and 10th seeds in each conference will be subject to a play-in tournament to decide the final playoff spots. The eight teams involved will play a total of six games, or three games per conference.

Story continues

Game 1 will pit the seventh- and eighth-ranked teams, based on regular season win percentage, with the winner of the game advancing to the playoffs as the seventh seed in their respective conference. The loser would then have to play the winner of the lower-seeded game.

Game 2 will see the ninth-ranked teams host the 10th-ranked teams, in which the winner would advance to play the loser of the seventh versus eighth game.

Game 3 will determine the eighth and final playoff spot in each conference, between the loser of Game 1 and the winner of Game 2.

The losers of Game 2 and Game 3 enter the NBA Draft Lottery following their respective eliminations.

Play-in picture

Updated as of April 5

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 7) vs. Atlanta Hawks (No. 8)

Charlotte Hornets (No. 9) vs. Brooklyn Nets (No. 10)

Western Conference

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8)

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 9) vs. San Antonio Spurs (No. 10)

