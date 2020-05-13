Sources: NBA partners with Wilson to produce official game balls starting next season

The NBA has used Spalding basketballs since 1983. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NBA’s contract with Spalding is expiring and now Wilson will be the new partner to produce the league’s official game ball starting with the 2020-21 season, which happens to be the league’s 75th anniversary, sources with knowledge of the deal informed Yahoo Sports.

Wilson will also serve as the official game ball of the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League (BAL), sources with knowledge told Yahoo Sports.

The NBA and Spalding mutually agreed to part ways, sources say.

Spalding has been the official game ball of the NBA since 1983. Prior to 1983, Wilson was the league’s partner for 37 years.

The same leather and product specifications will be used to produce the new ball with the assistance from the NBPA, which will create an advisory board to offer suggestions.

The WNBA will continue using a composite ball.

Wilson is the official game ball of the NCAA tournament and is used in most high school games around the country.

