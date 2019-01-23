NBA notebook: Grizzlies' Gasol, Conley reportedly up for grabs

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies Jan 21, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 105-85. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will begin listening to trade offers for center Marc Gasol and guard Mike Conley for the first time since the pair developed into franchise building blocks a decade ago, ESPN reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the Grizzlies are prepared to consider trading one or both veterans before the Feb. 7 deadline, or perhaps after the season. The report added that Gasol and Conley met with team owner Robert Pera recently, though neither expressed interest in being dealt.

Sitting second at 19-28, Memphis is motivated to reshape its roster around rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr., per the report.

Gasol, who turns 34 on Jan. 29, could become a free agent this summer by declining a $25.6 million option for 2019-20. His salary for this year is $24.1 million. Conley, 31, is making $30.5 million this year and is under contract for $32.5 million in 2019-20.

--The Dallas Mavericks have banned a fan for the rest of the season after an investigation showed he behaved inappropriately toward guard Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report.

Beverley had complained about the fan on Dec. 2, when the Clippers played at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Beverley was ejected with 9:10 left in the game after he threw a bounce pass at the man, whom ESPN identified as Don Knobler.

Knobler long has been a fixture in his courtside seat at Mavericks games but reportedly hasn't attended a game since that day. Beverley said the man addressed profanities at him and talked about his mother, prompting him to toss the ball at him. Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA as a result.

--The Chicago Bulls officially acquired veteran forward Carmelo Anthony.

Chicago sent the draft rights of Serbian forward Tadija Dragicevic to the Houston Rockets for Anthony, the draft rights to guard Jon Diebler and cash considerations.

Anthony isn't expected to play for the Bulls. According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing league sources, the Bulls will waive the 10-time All-Star, allowing him to become a free agent if he clears waivers.

--Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard missed a third consecutive game Tuesday night due to "load management," according to the official NBA injury report.

The Raptors played host to the Sacramento Kings.

It is the ninth game that Leonard has missed due to rest/load management and 13th game overall. He missed the Raptors' game Saturday against the Grizzlies for the same reason.

--The NBA fined Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic $10,000 for kicking the ball into the stands during a game earlier this month, the league announced.

Doncic kicked the ball after a made basket with three minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-99 loss at Indiana on Jan. 19. He was assessed his second technical and ejected.

Doncic, 19, is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and became the second youngest player ever to record a triple-double Monday in Dallas' loss at Milwaukee.

