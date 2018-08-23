NBA notebook: Changes to shot clock, other rules reportedly likely

The NBA is expected to pass several rules changes for the 2018-19 season, including the shortening of the shot clock after an offensive rebound and tweaks to clear-path fouls and replay reviews, according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Per ESPN, the league sent a memo to general managers and coaches detailing three unanimous recommendations from the competition committee, which will be voted on by the board of governors in late September. Each rule needs a two-third majority to be passed.

One proposed rule would reset the shot clock to 14 seconds following offensive rebounds, a measure that would be aimed at increasing shot attempts, particularly late in close games. Under previous rules, the shot clock resets to 24 seconds anytime the ball hits the rim.

The proposed changes to the rules for a clear-path foul would remove some of the judgment calls for referees by requiring only that the offensive player is ahead of all defensive players and in control of the ball or ready to receive an already released pass. The third rules proposal would expand the definition of a "hostile act" that triggers the use of instant replay to include not just player-to-player interactions but also any hostile interaction between a player and a coach, referee or fan.

--In the summer of 2017, Paul George told the Indiana Pacers that when he hit free agency in 2018, he'd be leaving town and heading back home to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. So the Pacers traded him to Oklahoma City.

But this summer, once he became a free agent, the 6-foot-9 forward decided to re-sign with the Thunder. George, who grew up in Palmdale, Calif., as a fan of Kobe Bryant, said the Lakers weren't happy with him.

"LA was pissed at me," George said Wednesday on the "Short Story Long" podcast. "I didn't give Magic (Johnson) a (meeting), which I understand. But at that point, I knew I wanted to give (playing with the Thunder) another shot. I didn't want to prolong it and waste people's time."

Story Continues

--Miami Heat president Pat Riley said he anticipates 38-year-old forward Udonis Haslem will return to the team and that he will ramp up his efforts to convince guard Dwyane Wade to come back, too.

"I have a real good feeling that UD is going to be back," Riley told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "There's not been any announcement on that. It's just a gut feeling about UD and what he wants to do."

Riley had said earlier he had hoped to have Wade on board by mid-August. But between his vacation schedule and Wade's travels, the two haven't connected, he said.

--Wearing a traditional Native American shirt, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was welcomed into the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and given the Lakota name Little Mountain.

Joined by his sister, Asia, Irving stood on a buffalo skin as a tribe elder, Vernon Iron Horse, prayed. He followed a variety of traditions before a beaded medallion was placed over his head as he learned his Lakota name. His sister was given the name Buffalo Woman.

Elizabeth Larson, Irving's mother, was part of the Standing Rock Sioux at birth but was adopted as a small child. She died when Irving was 4, but on his own, he has learned more about his Native American heritage.

--Field Level Media