Stephen Curry brings Warriors fan to tears in special post-game moment

It's the smallest things that can make someone's day.

Stephen Curry gave a Golden State Warriors fan a special moment on Thursday night, despite a 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Following the final buzzer at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Curry spotted a girl in a Warriors jersey while walking out of the tunnel. He threw his towel up for her to grab and there's no doubt the moment will live with her forever.

This Dubs fan cried happy tears after catching Steph’s towel 🥺😊 pic.twitter.com/WNBlFkKMC4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2022

Curry had a less-than-memorable night on the court with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was 4-for-11 (36%) on a poor overall shooting night for the Warriors and made two of six 3-pointers, again on par for the team's 33.3% mark.

It's the eighth consecutive game Curry has shot worse than 50% from the field, the longest streak of his career per ESPN Stats and Information. The Warriors (30-11) have lost four of their last five, but are still second in the Western Conference as well as all of the NBA behind the Phoenix Suns (31-9).

They have the end of a back-to-back at the Chicago Bulls (27-12) on Friday night.

Even with a streak of off nights, the three-time NBA champion's jersey can be found in arenas throughout the league. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stared down a young boy in a Warriors jersey earlier in the week and told reporters afterward he would give the boy a Grizzlies jersey instead. The team answered by holding a jersey drive for kids under 12 to exchange an opposing players' jersey for a new Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. one.

Chances are, no matter the jersey they had on at the game, any kid would still be over the moon with emotions if Curry tossed them a piece of game equipment on his way out.