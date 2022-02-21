Report: Veteran guard Goran Dragic signing with Nets after buyout from Spurs

Veteran point guard Goran Dragic is joining the Brooklyn Nets, Shams Charania reported for The Athletic on Monday.

The 14-year NBA veteran was traded from the Toronto Raptors, for whom he played five games in total, to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline this month. He agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs, making him a free agent available to sign with a contender. The list of interested teams reportedly included the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

Dragic was moved last summer from the Miami Heat, where he spent the better part of seven seasons, to the Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal. He left the Raptors for personal reasons in November.

