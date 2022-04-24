Reggie Miller sounds off on Ben Simmons: 'This dude has ZERO competitive fire'

When the Brooklyn Nets announced that Ben Simmons wouldn't play in Game 4 as he'd planned, there was a lot to say. His return had been hyped over and over for weeks, and after he woke up with back soreness on Sunday, it all amounted to nothing. He wouldn't be in the game to help the Nets try to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. He wouldn't be making his Nets debut until likely October, eight months after he was traded.

Social media was brimming with people ready to torch Simmons. One of the most notable reactions was from Reggie Miller, who didn't appear to hold back a single one of his thoughts or emotions on the topic.

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp pic.twitter.com/Y5smcnQkqZ — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 24, 2022

Kendrick Perkins and Bill Simmons also chimed in with their comments.

Ben Simmons has officially completed the biggest heist in NBA history. He really sat out an entire season! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons now targeting Game 7 or Game 8. Details to come. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 24, 2022

Stephen A. Smith let loose a righteous diatribe about Simmons on ESPN, and when it comes to righteous diatribes, there's no one better than Stephen A.

“I feel bad for anybody who was his teammate. He quit on LSU, he quit on the Philadelphia 76ers and now, he ain’t showing up for the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/wrOrgCLziP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2022

And of course, the Twitter masses brought the jokes and didn't disappoint.

Protesters have more court time than Ben Simmons this season LMFAOOOOO — ☠️ (@MalikThreeesley) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons saw what Tatum did to KD in game 3 and asked for a doctor’s note, that’s insane. — Ahmed🇸🇴/It’s Almost Dry is a classic (@big_business_) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons abusing the unlimited PTO policy. — it me, phillies baseball enthusiast (@it_me_rc) April 24, 2022

Everytime I see a Ben Simmons update--about anything--I am legitimately shocked he does not play for the Orlando Magic. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons is going to get traded to the Magic in two years and is going to show up in old team photos like Jack Nicholson in the party photo at the end of The Shining. He's always been on the Orlando Magic, he just didn't know it. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons is a huge inspiration to those of us who hate our jobs and want to make it everyone else's problem. https://t.co/UHyVWf4Q32 — crystal from pepsi (@crushsong) April 24, 2022

At the very least, Simmons not playing on Monday means he'll avoid being the first NBA player to get eliminated from the playoffs in two consecutive games. That's not the kind of history anyone wants to make.