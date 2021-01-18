Kyrie Irving bought a house for George Floyd's family, Stephen Jackson says
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson called George Floyd his “twin” and promised he would be his “brother’s keeper.” That includes caring for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna.
Other stars are also stepping up to take care of her after Floyd’s death in May.
Kyrie Irving among stars to help Floyd family
Jackson shared a moving video in June with Gianna on his shoulders saying “Daddy changed the world.” It resonated with the daughter of former player Etan Thomas, who asked Jackson on her behalf how Gianna was doing lately.
On @etanthomas36's podcast, Stephen Jackson revealed that Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) bought a home for George Floyd's family. @DaTrillStak5 also thanked @lilbaby4PF (who paid for Gianna Floyd's birthday party), @BarbraStreisand and more.
The two former players discussed it on “The Rematch” podcast Thomas hosts. And Jackson shared how Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was among the celebrities to help the family financially by buying them a house.
“She’s doing great. We’re doing the great keeping her lift and keeping her spirits high. She’s because real close with my brother, Will’s, granddaughter and my daughter, Sky. I think the fact she’s getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world [who] support. And I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do. I said I was gonna be my brother’s keeper, take care of his daughter [and] make sure that her next days are her best days.
“I have a lot of my friends [helping]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbara Streisand gave them stock in Disney. So I think God has definitely blessed her and right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done. She’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way so she doesn’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life.”
Jackson has remained outspoken in the months after Floyd’s death and as NBA players took a sharper focus on social justice initiatives. He and Floyd were longtime friends.
The 14-year veteran pledged to Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, that he would always take care of them.
Jackson, Lil Baby throw birthday party
Jackson threw Gianna a birthday party in December with the help of Lil Baby, who he said found out he was throwing the party and offered to pay for it.
“We threw her a big birthday party here in Atlanta. I had bene planning this party and some kind of way Lil Baby heard what I was doing for her and came and offered to pay for the party. Which was cool on his behalf. He didn’t have to do it. I got money. We were straight. But the fact he wanted to do it just to make her birthday a success, I appreciate him for that.”
It was a socially distanced L.O.L. dolls-themed party at the Pink Hotel in Atlanta, per ET. She turned 7.
