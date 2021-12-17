  • Oops!
NBA, NBPA agree to daily COVID-19 testing, increased masking as cases surge around the league

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
In this article:
The NBA and NBPA want to make sure players remain safe over the holidays. The league and players' union agreed to alter their COVID-19 policy as cases surge around the league, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Under the revised policy, players will undergo daily testing "for the Christmas holiday." Players will undergo daily testing between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8. Masks will also be required for players, coaches and staff if they are not in the game. 

Players who received a COVID-19 booster will not be subject to daily testing if they are two weeks removed from their booster. Players will not be tested on their off days under the revised rules.

In September, the NBA announced unvaccinated players would undergo daily testing before participating in team events. At the time, vaccinated players were only tested if they had symptoms, were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or if the team's medical staff asked them to take a test. 

As of December, players were tested weekly.

The NBA decided to increase COVID-19 testing after 52 players were placed in the league's health and safety protocols in December. The Chicago Bulls had games postponed due to a team outbreak, the Sacramento Kings shut down their facility and the Los Angeles Lakers signed Isaiah Thomas after four players went into protocols

Raptors sign about postponed game.
Raptors announce game against Bulls is postponed due to COVID-19. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
  • Short-handed Nets beat 76ers; Suns tie Warriors for NBA lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night for another short-handed victory. The Nets were missing seven players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols but still had Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer who added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points for the Nets, who had just nine players avai

  • Balanced Suns cruise past Wizards, tie Warriors for NBA lead

    PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee scored 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 118-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The McGee-Ayton center combo dominated the interior, with the Suns scoring 58 points in the paint. All five starters and eight total players scored in double figures. Landry Shamet had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, and Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists. The Suns pulled even with Golden State for the NBA lead at 23-5. The

  • Thompson's shootout goal lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbo

  • Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Colton Sissons had three assists. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin

  • NBA, players agree to additional protocols through holidays

    The NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage in many situations. The upgraded mask rules will be in place “until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association," according to a memo shared with teams Thursday night and obtained by The Associated Press. Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities — includin

  • Chargers' Parham in stable condition after slamming head

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was in stable condition and being evaluated for a head injury after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night. Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was undergoing further tests and imaging. Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, got his hands on a 5-yard pass