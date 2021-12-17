NBA, NBPA agree to daily COVID-19 testing, increased masking as cases surge around the league

The NBA and NBPA want to make sure players remain safe over the holidays. The league and players' union agreed to alter their COVID-19 policy as cases surge around the league, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Under the revised policy, players will undergo daily testing "for the Christmas holiday." Players will undergo daily testing between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8. Masks will also be required for players, coaches and staff if they are not in the game.

The increased testing will run December 26-January 8, and masks will be required for players, coaches and staff on the bench, in the locker, weight and training rooms and while traveling with the teams, per memo shared with teams and obtained by ESPN. https://t.co/ZaBnevGnIB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Players who received a COVID-19 booster will not be subject to daily testing if they are two weeks removed from their booster. Players will not be tested on their off days under the revised rules.

In September, the NBA announced unvaccinated players would undergo daily testing before participating in team events. At the time, vaccinated players were only tested if they had symptoms, were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or if the team's medical staff asked them to take a test.

As of December, players were tested weekly.

The NBA decided to increase COVID-19 testing after 52 players were placed in the league's health and safety protocols in December. The Chicago Bulls had games postponed due to a team outbreak, the Sacramento Kings shut down their facility and the Los Angeles Lakers signed Isaiah Thomas after four players went into protocols.