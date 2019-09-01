NBA names Kawhi Leonard's Raptors-Sixers series-winner play of the season

Kawhi Leonard's unbelievable shot to put the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers was the NBA's play of the season. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard was in Toronto for a good time, not a long time.

The ex-Raptors star only played north of the border for one season, but it was the most successful campaign in the franchise’s history. And while he helped deliver the organization its first Larry O’Brien Trophy, he also came through with the greatest play in the club’s existence when he beat the buzzer against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the second round, advancing the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Final.

The moment was so good that the NBA honoured it with the distinction of the best play of the entire season.

Let’s relive ‘The Bounce Shot,’ shall we?

Moments like this one are hard to find, not just in basketball, but any sport.

In what was a hard-fought and lengthy series, Leonard’s dagger proved to be an extremely dramatic final chapter.

And of course, we know how the story of the Raptors’ 2019 post-season ended.

Leonard may no longer be in Toronto after signing a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the team and its fans will always have the memories of one wild year.

