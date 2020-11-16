NBA Mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

The NBA draft is finally here after a 146-day delay. Teams are still scrambling to pinpoint the best prospects to draft while coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history. With all the uncertainty at the top of the draft, there could be numerous trades between teams. Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery.

Here is the latest movement and Yahoo Sports’ projected first round:

(Draft order is from Tankathon.)

Anthony Edwards isn't the clear-cut No. 1 pick but he is the safest pick at this point.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225

Class: Freshman

Last season: Georgia: 19.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

Trade options: Keep Edwards or TRADE DOWN to No. 6 (Atlanta Hawks)

Edwards isn’t the clear-cut No. 1 pick but he is the safest pick at this point. There’s some risk that comes with taking LaMelo Ball and Minnesota can plug Edwards in right away alongside D'Angelo Russell. The Timberwolves were also one of the worst teams defensively last season and Edwards is an elite defender with his athleticism and 6-foot-10 wingspan.

If the front office wanted to explore trading this top pick to a team still within the top 10, the Hawks would be the obvious choice. Edwards is from Atlanta, he played one year at Georgia and Trae Young was even spotted cheering from courtside at the Kentucky vs. Georgia game last season. Young and Edwards would be one of the best up-and-coming backcourts in the Eastern Conference.

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240

Class: Freshman

Last season: Memphis: 19.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg (three games)

Trade options: Draft Wiseman or TRADE DOWN for Deni Avdija or Obi Toppin

Wiseman was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school and showed off his impressive athleticism in three games at Memphis. Even with the uncertainty of how his game has progressed in the year he’s been off the court, it will be hard not to take him at No. 2. Free-agent options are limited and Wiseman is their best bet in guarding players like Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic.

The Warriors have a ton of options with the No. 2 pick and if they want to trade down to a team that wants Ball or Wiseman, there’s still some value picking up 6-foot-9 wings Deni Avdija or Obi Toppin.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180

Last season: Illawarra Hawks (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg

Trade options: Keep Ball or TRADE UP for Anthony Edwards

Ball reportedly worked out for the Warriors, Hornets and Pistons last week and could be the star Charlotte is looking for. Devonte’ Graham had a great season last year and Ball could be the complementary piece the Hornets need. Both players are ball-dominant but keep in mind Ball played the two-guard alongside older brother Lonzo his entire career growing up.

Edwards could also be a nice addition with Graham in the backcourt and the missing piece for some consistent outside shooting. He didn’t shoot extremely well at Georgia but has one of the highest releases out of anyone in the draft and with a little bit of work, his shot will start to fall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215

Last season: Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Trade options: Keep Avdija or TRADE DOWN to No. 7 or No. 8 for Tyrese Haliburton or Patrick Williams

The Bulls have had three lottery picks in the last three years and nothing seems to be translating to the court yet. Avdija can play multiple positions and is very versatile on defense thanks to his size and length. Avdija is the right pick if the Bulls are looking to add some size at the wing position and a player who can help the team win in the East.

Coby White was selected No. 7 overall last year and if the Bulls are looking for someone to play alongside White in the backcourt, Haliburton is a good option. White was a great 3-point shooter in high school and college and with Haliburton’s playmaking ability, it could free up White on the wing. Williams is another great option at the back half of the top 10. The 6-foot-8 forward is a little more on the raw side and would need a couple of years of development before he started seeing consistent minutes.