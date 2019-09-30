NBA media day tracker: Draymond Green would move his wedding to play in the 2020 Olympics

Draymond Green wants to compete in a second straight Olympics for Team USA. (AP Photo/Matt York)

With NBA training camps opening this week, basketball season is right around the corner. Here’s the latest news from around the league.

Draymond is really committed to the Olympics

Draymond Green’s teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have already committed to play for in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and now the former Defensive Player of the Year is ready to jump on board as well.

Draymond Green is serious about the 2020 Olympic team.



“I’m actually kind of planning my wedding around it,” Green said. “So hopefully I make the team.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 30, 2019

Green played on the gold medal-winning USA Basketball team in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games, where he served as frontcourt depth in all eight games. Although he was the lowest-scoring of the 12 members, he was tied for third with seven steals while adding 17 rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 78 minutes.

Redick to Zion: ‘Look man, don’t f--- this up’

Training camp as much as anything is about getting rookies up to speed on the nuances of the NBA game and lifestyle and who better to convey that than experienced veterans? JJ Redick relayed a story to reporters on Monday about his first conversation with fellow Duke alumnus, phenom and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson in which he gave some sage, concise and profane advice:

J.J. Redick at Pelicans media day on his first real conversation w Zion. They talked for 20 min. “The last thing I said to him was, ‘look man, don’t fuck this up.’” pic.twitter.com/fPqY7W0GBw — thomas beller (@thomasbeller) September 30, 2019

In addition to having a 13-year veteran who knows the burden of expectation that comes from being a Duke first-round pick, Williamson also might be able to expect an extended rookie season if a certain trend continues: Not once in Redick’s career has he finished the season with a team that did not make the playoffs.

Warriors give update on Klay Thompson’s ACL recovery

Klay Thompson suffered a torn left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June. (Photo by Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Golden State Warriors expect to be without guard Klay Thompson for the first half of the season. Warriors’ president of basketball operations Bob Myers said Monday the team will give an update on Thompson’s status at the All-Star break, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

76ers’ Mike Scott explains Eagles tailgate fight

Mike Scott was involved in an altercation prior to the Eagles' season opener against Scott's NFL team, the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Sixers held their media day on Monday and straight out of the gate, Scott was asked about his fight with Philadelphia Eagles fans outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 8. The Virginia native showed up to the NFC East season opener with a Washington Redskins jersey.

Scott said he should have walked away from the altercation since he’s a professional and has to “be the bigger person,” but doesn’t have any sympathy to give the individual fans.

Knicks eschew max-players, opt for ‘dogs’

(Left to right) New York Knicks president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and head coach David Fizdale explain the team's offseason to reporters during media day at the MSG training center (Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports).

The New York Knicks won just 17 games last season, fewer than any other team, and entered the 2019 NBA draft lottery sharing a 14 percent chance at the top pick along with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Then the ping-pong balls favored the New Orleans Pelicans.

Then New York was supposed to be in the running in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, only for the two-time Finals MVP to sign in another borough of the city. Understandably, Knicks fans want answers. They don’t appear to be getting them as team officials faced reporters on Monday’s media day.

"There were a lot of max-type players that we could have met with, that were interested in coming here," Knicks president Steve Mills said. "We had a certain way that we wanted to build this team. This is how we chose to build it." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 30, 2019

The Knicks did sign journeyman post Marcus Morris, most recently of Boston, who had an interesting way of sizing up the rest of the roster when it was his turn at the mic.

marcus morris says he likes that there are “a lot of dogs on this team.”



a reporter asks him for his definition of a “dog.”



“have you ever seen me play? that’s my definition right there.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 30, 2019

another reporter asks morris if dogs are born or raised



morris first says “you’re born a dog,” then backtracks: “if you’re around a bunch of dogs, it’ll rub off on you.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 30, 2019

Your 2019-20 New York Knickerbockers, everyone.









