NBA Lottery: What Changes Have Been Implemented for 2019 Draft?

The NBA's draft lottery system in recent years has provided a clear incentive for teams to sink to the bottom of the league standings. The team that ended the season with the worst record received a 25% chance of snagging the No. 1 pick and odds descended for teams slated at two through 14 in the lottery.

A distinct advantage emerged when entering the lottery with the league's worst record and resulted in a severe tankathon in the season's final weeks.

We shouldn't see such drastic tanking for the No. 1 pick this year. The NBA Board of Governors passed lottery reform in Sept. 2017 with one key change to the lottery. Starting in 2019, the three worst teams will each have a 14% chance at the top selection, pitting the bottom three on an even playing field. The fourth-worst team will have a 12.5% chance at the top pick, followed by a 10.5% chance for the fifth worst team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out the full lottery odds for 2019 and beyond below:

Worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick

Second-worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick

Third-worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick

Fourth-worst record: 12.5% chance at No. 1 pick

Fifth-worst record: 10.5% chance at No. 1 pick

Sixth-worst record: 9% chance at No. 1 pick

Seventh-worst record: 7.5% chance at No. 1 pick

Eighth-worst record: 6% chance at No. 1 pick

Ninth-worst record: 4.5% chance at No. 1 pick

10th-worst record: 3% chance at No. 1 pick

11th-worst record: 2% chance at No. 1 pick

12th-worst record: 1.5% chance at No. 1 pick

13th-worst record: 0.8% chance at No. 1 pick

14th-worst record: 0.7% chance at No. 1 pick