NBA Lottery: What Changes Have Been Implemented for 2019 Draft?
The NBA's draft lottery system in recent years has provided a clear incentive for teams to sink to the bottom of the league standings. The team that ended the season with the worst record received a 25% chance of snagging the No. 1 pick and odds descended for teams slated at two through 14 in the lottery.
A distinct advantage emerged when entering the lottery with the league's worst record and resulted in a severe tankathon in the season's final weeks.
We shouldn't see such drastic tanking for the No. 1 pick this year. The NBA Board of Governors passed lottery reform in Sept. 2017 with one key change to the lottery. Starting in 2019, the three worst teams will each have a 14% chance at the top selection, pitting the bottom three on an even playing field. The fourth-worst team will have a 12.5% chance at the top pick, followed by a 10.5% chance for the fifth worst team.
Check out the full lottery odds for 2019 and beyond below:
Worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick
Second-worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick
Third-worst record: 14% chance at No. 1 pick
Fourth-worst record: 12.5% chance at No. 1 pick
Fifth-worst record: 10.5% chance at No. 1 pick
Sixth-worst record: 9% chance at No. 1 pick
Seventh-worst record: 7.5% chance at No. 1 pick
Eighth-worst record: 6% chance at No. 1 pick
Ninth-worst record: 4.5% chance at No. 1 pick
10th-worst record: 3% chance at No. 1 pick
11th-worst record: 2% chance at No. 1 pick
12th-worst record: 1.5% chance at No. 1 pick
13th-worst record: 0.8% chance at No. 1 pick
14th-worst record: 0.7% chance at No. 1 pick