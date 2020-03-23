NBA live stream becomes R-rated when CJ McCollum starts reading comments

The NBA hoped to provide fans wholesome quarantine content on its official Instagram account when it asked Blazers duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to live stream with one another and engage with the league's followers.

Things went off the rails, though, when McCollum reacted to a fan comment about his beard.

The person compared McCollum's facial hair to Nuggets guard Jamal Murray's ... other hair ... after a sexually explicit video of Murray emerged over the weekend. McCollum and Lillard immediately cracked up, and Lillard, aware they were live, questioned his friend's judgment.

"This is why you can't have CJ on live," Lillard said. "You can't address them type of comments, bruh."

Fellow players got a kick out of the moment.

Bruh @CJMcCollum you funny as hell — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 23, 2020

hope you enjoying your time with family bruh https://t.co/YyJTFxfKxg — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 23, 2020

While the NBA might not be thrilled about the sidetracked stream, it did provide a moment of levity for viewers likely in need of a positive distraction.

Next time, the league might select a different backcourt duo to address its followers. Or it could just lean into the ridiculousness that makes it such a draw.