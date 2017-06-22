NBA: List of top NBA Draft picks

(Reuters) - List of first overall picks in the NBA Draft (year, player, NBA team):

2017 - Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

2016 - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

2015 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

2014 - Andrew Wiggins, Cleveland

2013 - Anthony Bennett, Cleveland

2012 - Anthony Davis, New Orleans

2011 - Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2010 - John Wall, Washington

2009 - Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2008 - Derrick Rose, Chicago

2007 - Greg Oden, Portland

2006 - Andrea Bargnani, Toronto

2005 - Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee

2004 - Dwight Howard, Orlando

2003 - LeBron James, Cleveland

2002 - Yao Ming, Houston

2001 - Kwame Brown, Washington

2000 - Kenyon Martin, New Jersey

1999 - Elton Brand, Chicago

1998 - Michael Olowokandi, L.A. Clippers

1997 - Tim Duncan, San Antonio

1996 - Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

1995 - Joe Smith, Golden State

1994 - Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee

1993 - Chris Webber, Orlando

1992 - Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando

1991 - Larry Johnson, Charlotte

1990 - Derrick Coleman, New Jersey

1989 - Pervis Ellison, Sacramento

1988 - Danny Manning, L.A. Clippers

1987 - David Robinson, San Antonio

1986 - Brad Daugherty, Cleveland

1985 - Patrick Ewing, New York

1984 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1983 - Ralph Sampson, Houston

1982 - James Worthy, L.A. Lakers

1981 - Mark Aguirre, Dallas

1980 - Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State

1979 - Earvin Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1978 - Mychal Thompson, Portland

1977 - Kent Benson, Milwaukee

1976 - John Lucas, Houston

1975 - David Thompson, Atlanta

1974 - Bill Walton, Portland

1973 - Doug Collins, Philadelphia

1972 - LaRue Martin, Portland

1971 - Austin Carr, Cleveland

1970 - Bob Lanier, Detroit

1969 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1968 - Elvin Hayes, Houston

1967 - Jimmy Walker, Detroit

1966 - Cazzie Russell, New York

