NBA legends Shaq, Kenny and Chuck reveal why they love Canada



When it comes to the sport of basketball north of the border, the growth of the Toronto Raptors and the number of impressive players that call Canada home seem to be getting the attention of others around the globe.

During NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, a few NBA legends that have found success following their playing careers as broadcasters made it very clear that they were fans of their northern neighbours (even if we spell neighbours with a ‘u’).

“I’m praying like hell that they (the Raptors) get to the Eastern Conference Finals so I can go and spend a week there,” said 11-time All-Star and NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley. “Toronto is my favourite place to visit in the world.”

“I just like the great culture influence,” said Kenny Smith, a two-time NBA champion. “I’m from New York City, so it reminds me of that.”

And while Barkley and Smith gushed over the 6ix, Shaquille O’Neal, a 15-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, gave a moving rendition of ‘O Canada’ for all to enjoy.

NBA legends and television personalities Kenny Smith (left), Shaquille O’Neal (middle) and Charles Barkley (right) revealed their love for Canada. (Getty Images)

