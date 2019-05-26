NBA legend Dennis Rodman accused of slapping man at bar

NBA legend Dennis Rodman allegedly "open hand smacked" a fellow guest at a rooftop bar in Florida earlier this month.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, which cited a police report, the alleged incident occurred at Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach, Fla., on May 17 when Rodman was celebrating his 58th birthday.

Jeff Soulouque, 30, of Miami, was "talking to someone who was standing behind Rodman when Rodman turned around and hit him" suddenly.

“I was like, ‘What is your problem?'" Soulouque told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Thursday. “It was out of nowhere. He just hit me and I was blindsided and he started charging me.”

While Soulouque said Rodman apologized immediately and offered to take him to dinner the next day, Soulouque claimed "his face was beginning to swell" the next morning.

Soulouque intends to press charges after suffering injuries on his face and to his eye, including a scratched cornea that has left him unable to concentrate on work, from what he called "an unprovoked attack."

However, Rodman's attorney, Lorne Berkeley, claimed his client was sober and was never alone during the party.

The altercation could be hard to prove considering it took place at the chef's table, a spot that is not under video surveillance, according to the restaurant's general manager.