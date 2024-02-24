NBA: LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers beat Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis scored 28 points as the Lakers claimed their seventh victory in nine games

LeBron James scored 30 points on his return for the Los Angeles Lakers at they won 123-118 at home to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Denver Nuggets, the NBA's defending champions, won again at the Portland Trail Blazers while Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points as the Philadelphia 76ers won 104-97 at the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game shown live on the BBC.

And Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was one of four players to be ejected following a melee during their 106-95 win at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler scored 23 points before being sent to the locker room in the fourth quarter, along with Miami reserve Thomas Bryant and Pelicans players Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points as Miami improved to a 31-25 record to join the Orlando Magic atop the Eastern Conference Southeast division.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers after missing their past two games to rest a sore ankle, although the played in the All-Star Game in between.

Anthony Davis added 28 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 31-27, while Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and added five blocked shots and five steals.

That made last year's number one draft pick the youngest player in NBA history to achieve the rare '5x5' statistical performance - including at least five points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the same game.

"He doesn't have a ceiling," James said of the French rookie. "He can do whatever he wants to do in his career. I said a long time ago how special he was, and it's really that simple."

The Cavaliers are now 36-19 atop the Eastern Conference Central division after suffering their second straight loss and third in four games on the road against the 76ers.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season as the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers to go 38-19.

Divisional rivals the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are the only teams with more wins in the Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks come out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 win at Minnesota, who are 39-17 with Oklahoma City after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in their 147-106 rout of the lowly Washington Wizards.

Stephen Curry scored 15 points as the Golden State Warriors claimed a 97-84 win at home to the Charlotte Hornets, who featured his younger brother Seth, while Kevin Durant's 28 points were not enough for the Phoenix Suns as they lost 114-110 at the Houston Rockets.